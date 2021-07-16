De La Cruz Homers Again in Win at Albuquerque

(ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico) - Bryan De La Cruz homered for his second straight game as the Sugar Land Skeeters defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes 5-2 on Friday night at Isotopes Park.

De La Cruz delivered a two-run shot in the third inning, giving him 12 on the season and six over his last 13 games. The home run gave the Skeeters a 3-1 lead following an RBI single from De La Cruz in the first.

The Skeeters added on in the fifth and seventh innings on solo home runs from Miguelangel Sierra and CJ Hinojosa. It was the fourth homer of the year for Hinojosa, and fifth for Sierra.

JP France got the start for the Skeeters, allowing two runs and striking out two through four innings. Colin McKee tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of France to get the win. Josh James tossed a scoreless 1/3 of an inning as part of his MLB Rehab Assignment and Ronel Blanco notched his 10th save of the season.

Brett Conine faces off against Dereck Rodriguez at 7:35 p.m. on Saturday night, as the Skeeters and Isotopes meet for game three of a six-game series.

