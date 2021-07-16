Salt Lake Splits Twin Bill with Tacoma

July 16, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees split a doubleheader in Tacoma on Thursday with the Bees taking the opener 3-2, while the Rainiers claimed the nightcap 3-1.

In the opener, Jaime Barria (3-1) went the distance for the Bees, as he allowed just two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Salt Lake trailed 2-0 in the fifth when Gavin Cecchini led off with a walk. One out later, Drew Butera walked and Brandon Marsh singled to lead the bases. A wild pitch brought home Cecchini and Jo Adell delivered a two run triple to center to bring home the tying and eventual winning runs. Adell led the Bees with two hits and two runs batted in.

In game two, Salt Lake grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth, As Matt Thaiss doubled, moved to third on an infield single by Michael Stefanic and scored on a single to left by Anthony Bemboom. Tacoma came back to score two in the bottom of the fourth and one in the sixth to earn the split. Bees starter Austin Warren (2-3) took the loss, but pitched well, as he allowed just two runs on four hits in a season high four innings with six strikeouts and no walks. Preston Palmeiro went 2 for 2 in the second game.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.