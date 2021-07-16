Aces Notes

First pitch from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is set for 5:05 p.m. PT

Bad Day:

For just the second time this season, the Aces dropped the opening game of a series, falling to the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 6-3, and moving to 9-2 on Thursday nights. Reno will look to snap its three-game skid against the Dodgers.

Drew Ellis smacked his team-high 11th home run of the season with a two-run shot in the sixth inning to pull the Aces to within three.

Jose Herrera extended his hitting streak to four with his first Triple-A homer in the top of the third frame. Through his four-game stretch, the Aces' newcomer is 6-for-12 (.500) at the dish with three RBIs and a trio of runs scored.

The Aces' bullpen was solid through three innings of work against the Dodgers. Brandyn Sittinger, Edgar Arredondo and Jordan Weems combined to allow just one run on one hit with a trio of strikeouts in relief of starter Josh Green.

Who Let the Dodgers Out?:

Five of the Dodgers' top 30 prospects will be featured in the week's matchup, including No. 1 Keibert Ruiz and No. 2 Josiah Gray. In 42 contests, the Dodgers' catcher is batting .286 with 31 runs scored and 33 RBIs to go along with 25 extra-base hits.

Gray has put forth an 1-1 record with a 2.87 ERA and 22 strikeouts in four appearances. Gray picked up the win in the series opener, going 4.2 innings out of the bullpen in relief of Justin Bruihl. and striking out seven batters.

The Dodgers' pitching staff has boasted a third-best ERA of 5.12 in Triple-A West while opponents are hitting just .264 against them. Oklahoma City's Austin Bibens-Dirkx leads Triple-A with seven wins this season and will take the mound for game two with Reno.

Kevin Quackenbush leads the MiLB's top level with 14 saves this season while not allowing an earned run in 24 appearances out of the bullpen.

Oh Miggy You're So Fine:

Miguel Aguilar picked up his three saves against Vegas, pushing his season total to 11, closing out the series with a perfect ninth and a strikeout The right-hander totaled four innings of work against the team from Summerlin, allowing only one earned run on four hits with four strikeouts.

The Aces' closer is one save away from moving into a four-way tie for eighth place in franchise history for the single-season record for saves, joining Matt Stites (2014) and Jimmie Sherfy twice (2016, 19).

In his seven appearances in July, Aguilar is a perfect 6-for-6 in save opportunities, leading all relievers in Minor League Baseball. The right-hander has allowed just one earned run on four hits in seven innings of work since the start of the month.

We're Not Gonna Take It:

The Aces dominate late in games, posting stellar numbers in the seventh inning or later with a Triple-A-leading .318 batting average, 170 runs, 226 hits, 37 home runs and 42 doubles.

With its Minor League-leading 170 tallies after the sixth frame, the Biggest Little City's team has 35 more runs than second-best Carolina with 145.

Ritchie and Beer have been hot in the late innings, combining for 45 hits in 129 at-bats (.348) to go along with 31 RBIs and 40 runs scored. Beer's 25 hits and 23 runs scored in the seventh or later sit atop the Triple-A West leaderboard while Ritchie sits behind the first baseman with a third-best mark of 17 runs scored.

Reno paces all of Minor League Baseball when trailing with a .309 batting average, 176 runs scored and 259 hits.

In the eighth inning alone, the Aces are batting .328 with a MiLB-leading 66 runs scored.

Lalli's squad reclaimed its top spot in Minor League Baseball with 46 runs scored in the ninth inning while boasting a second-best .328 batting average, trailing only Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (.338). Reno's 46 tallies in the final frame sit just behind the Houston Astros with 47.

Take on Me:

The Aces' bats remain atop of professional baseball with a .295 batting average, sitting one point ahead of second-best Sacramento (.294).

Reno fell back into second place in the Minors with 447 runs scored, sitting 12 runs behind the Tampa Tarpons (459).

Ellis' 19 doubles rank just behind his fellow corner infielder and league leader, Beer (21), good for third in Triple-A. The Aces' third baseman slid into a two-way tie for fourth in Triple-A West with 31 extra-base hits. In games that Ellis hits a home run, Reno holds a 6-4 record.

Jamie Ritchie continues to rake at the plate, ranking second in Triple-A with a .361 batting average and a league-leading .486 on-base percentage.

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, boasting a 10-4 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

