Winning Streak Ends at Six as Skeeters Defeat Isotopes 5-2

Skeeters 5 (35-26), Isotopes 2 (25-36) - Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

AT THE DISH: Rio Ruiz and Greg Bird each recorded two hits on Friday evening and knocked home the Isotopes two runs. Ruiz's RBI came on a solo home run (6) in the fourth while Bird registered an RBI single in the third ... Taylor Motter reached base three times, drawing walks in each of his plate appearances but had to leave the game after sustaining an injury while sliding into second base.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Rockies pitcher Austin Gomber (0-1, 6.75) started the game on the hill for the Isotopes in a rehab outing. The southpaw allowed three runs on five hits over his 4.0 innings of work. Gomber struck out four and did not issue a walk ... Chris Rusin and Nelson Gonzalez each allowed a run out of the bullpen while Tate Scioneaux pitched 2.0 scoreless frames.

TOPES TIDBITS: Friday's loss was the first nine-inning loss the Isotopes have recorded in July, the others being rain-shortened games ... Despite the loss, the Isotopes have won 10 of their last 13 games.

ON DECK: The Isotopes and Skeeters are back in action on Saturday in Albuquerque when Dereck Rodríguez (2-2, 8.42) takes the mound for Warren Schaeffer's squad. First pitch from RGCU Field at Isotopes Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

