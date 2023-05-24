Ramirez Homers & Foster Shines in 4-0 Shutout over Winston-Salem

May 24, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - For the second-straight day, the Brooklyn Cyclones took down the Winston-Salem Dash, 4-0, at Maimonides Park. The win is the Cyclones third shutout victory of the season, and the second in the last four games.

RHP Cameron Foster (2-3) was superb in his sixth start of the season. The Houston, Texas native hurled five shutout innings, surrendering just four hits and striking out four batters. From there RHP Robert Colina and RHP Dylan Tebrake were dominant out of the Brooklyn bullpen. The pair combined to allow just one hit over four frames.

The Cyclones got on the board, quite literally, as soon as they possibly could. LF Alex Ramírez hammered the first pitch of the bottom of the first beyond the left-center field wall for his third home run of the season. Two innings later, Brooklyn doubled its lead when 2B Kevin Kendall singled and came home to score on a throwing error.

The score would remain 2-0 until the bottom of the seventh inning. First, Kendall skied a sacrifice fly to deep center to plate 1B Chase Estep, who doubled. Then, two batters later C Kevin Parada plated SS César Berbesi on an groundout to second, padding the Brooklyn lead to 4-0.

Neither team would score the rest of the game, giving the Cyclones their sixth win in the last seven contests.

The Cyclones and Dash return to action Thursday night at Maimonides Park. RHP Joander Suárez (1-2, 7.36 ERA) is expected to toe the slab for Brooklyn, where he'll oppose RHP Kohl Simas (3-1, 5.11 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.