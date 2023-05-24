HVR Game Notes - May 24, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (24-16) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (20-19)

RHP Tyrone Yulie (1-2, 6.11 ERA) vs. RHP Kyle Luckham (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

| Game 41 | Road Game 20 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | May 24, 2023 | First Pitch 11:05 a.m. |

BACK TO THE MID-ATLANTIC: The Hudson Valley Renegades and Wilmington Blue Rocks meet for their second of five series meetings this season. The Renegades won four out of the six games in their first series back at Heritage Financial Park. The 'Gades made a pair of trips to the First State last season, sporting a 3-5 mark in eight games.

LAST TIME OUT: Joel Valdez earned his first victory of the season in a 4-0 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Tuesday. The southpaw allowed just 3 H in 6.0 shutout IP, a new career-high. Alexander Vargas tied a season-high with three hits, while Eduardo Torrealba belted his first home run of the season. Aaron Palensky also tied in two hits while driving in a run in the third. Bailey Dees and RyanAnderson combined to complete the shutout.

CAREER DAY FOR JOEL: Renegades starter Joel Valdez worked a career-high six shutout innings in his first High-A win on Tuesday. His previous high was 5.1 innings on 8/25/22 vs the Clearwater Threshers.

ROAD COOKING:Alexander Vargas tied his season-high with three hits in the win on Tuesday. In 17 games on the road this season, Vargas is hitting .293/.346/.587 with a 2B, 3 3B, 5 HR, 13 RBIs and 5 SB. The 13 RBIs on the road are tied for the second most on the Renegades.

STOP HITTING ME: On Friday the Renegades set a new franchise record (since 2005) by hitting six batters in a single game. It broke the previous record of five hit batsmen in a game, set on Sept. 5, 2015 vs Aberdeen.

- Six hit batsmen are t-9th-most in all full-season MiLB games since '05.

- Since 2005, only 27 teams have hit 6-or-more batters in a game in full-season minor league games.

- This is only the 2nd occurrence of 6 HBP in a game in the South Atlantic League since 2005, last happening on Aug. 5, 2022 by Greenville at Rome.

- The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (LAD, A) hit 8 batters on Aug. 19, 2022 vs Modesto to set the record.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES: The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 20 of the team's 40 games (50.0%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

- Hudson Valley sports a 11-9 (.550) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

- The club has already played six games decided by 11-or-more runs (15.0% of games), and has a 3-3 (.500) record in those games.

- The 'Gades have also played eight one-run games, and are 3-5 (.375).

RICHIE RICH: Grant Richardson capped off a stellar week at the plate with a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning on Sunday to snap the 'Gades four-game losing skid. Richardson is currently riding a season-long five game hitting streak where he's hitting .375 (6-for-16) with a HR, two RBI, three walks, a stolen base, and a run.

DON'T RUN ON ME: Renegades catcher Antonio Gómez caught Viandel Pena on Tuesday to bring his total to 16 in 21 games behind home plate this year.

- He owns the highest mark in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and good for t-4th in MiLB.

- Gómez has thrown out 29.0% of would-be basestealers this year. The SAL average is around 21%.

- Nick Clarno (AUG, ATL) leads all of MiLB with 25 while Gómez is t-4th.

- In the month of May, Gómez has caught 35% of attempted runners (12-for-34).

- After catching just four opponents in April, the 'Gades backstop has improved his CS% by nearly 17% month over month.

GAS STATION: Through 40 games this season the Renegades pitching staff has registered 454 strikeouts, the most in the SAL and among all High-A teams, and the fifth-most among all non-Triple-A teams in the minor leagues. Hudson Valley pitchers are striking out 11.70 batters per nine innings, and 29.7% of all batters faced this season.

THE K-ZONE: Over the last twelve games, the Renegades pitching staff owns a 2.98 ERA in 105.2 innings, good for first in the South Atlantic League and third in High-A. The Peoria Chiefs (STL) lead the way for High-A clubs with a 2.84 ERA. Hudson Valley pitching has struck out 132 batters, the fifth-most in this span trailing Greenville (BOS -- 143).

ARSON PALENSKY: Over his past 22 games, Aaron Palensky is batting .326/.396/.686 (28-for-86) with 4 2B, 9 HR, 21 RBIs, 5 SB and 16 runs.

- He is currently tied for second in HR (10), second in SLG (.648), third in OPS (1.033), seventh in TB (70), tied for sixth in RBI (28), eighth in AVG (.306), and tied for eighth in XBH (16) in the SAL.

- His 10 HR are the second most among NYY minor leaguers only trailing Andrés Chaparro (11).

CLIMBING THE LADDER: With a pair of hits on Tuesday, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 108 career hits with the Renegades. He currently sits fifth in franchise history surpassing Everson Pereira (107) after Tuesday's performance. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125. Aaron Palensky is also closing in on the century mark as well with 88 career hits in a Renegades uniform.

WATTS-OUT: Renegades reliever Danny Watson's scoreless streak was snapped at 10.2 innings on Sunday afternoon. The streak was broken up on a Joe Suozzi RBI double in extra innings vs Brooklyn. It was the first run allowed since April 30th in Greenville. The former VCU Ram still hasn't allowed an earned run in his last six appearances.

