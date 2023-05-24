Blaze Jordan's Big Night Helps Drive Topple Braves, 7-1

Blaze Jordan's big night at the plate powered the Greenville Drive (21-20) in the second game of the twin-bill tonight in Rome, as his two-run homer and two-RBI single helped secure a 7-1 Drive victory over the Rome Braves (21-20).

Jordan's homer in the first inning set the tone for the Drive as they turned around a scoreless performance earlier in the day to scratch across seven runs on five hits in the nightcap. On the flipside, Drive newcomer Dalton Rogers made his first start in a Drive uniform, tossing 4.1 innings while giving up just one run on three hits, issuing four walks and striking out seven.

Jordan's two-run shot gave the Drive an early 2-0 lead which was answered in the bottom of the first by Braves centerfielder Kevin Kilpatrick who chipped in a home run of his own to make it 2-1.

The Drive scratched another run across in the third after Tyler Miller reached first and made it to third on a throwing error by Braves starter Patrick Halligan after Miller's liner ricocheted off Halligan's throwing arm. Halligan would be taken out of the game and be replaced by Luis Vargas. Alex Erro would hit a sacrifice-fly off Vargas two batters later, scoring Miller for the 3-1 lead.

Rogers continued to keep the Braves at bay including a one-two-three fourth inning which included two strikeouts. He'd be relived in the fifth with one out by Christopher Troye who took over with runners on first and second. Troye picked up a strikeout and a flyout holding the Drive's 3-1 lead.

Jordan led off the sixth with a double to right field before the Drive loaded the bases for Eduardo Lopez. Lopez lined a single to right, scoring Jordan and Esplin to put the Drive up 5-1.

Troye struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth, continuing his lights-out performance in May and setting the Drive up for another big inning. With Eddinson Paulino on second and Kier Meredith on third in the top of the seventh, Jordan chopped a single through the middle of the infield plating both runners, adding insurance and giving the Drive a 7-1 cushion.

Robert Kwiatkowski shut the door in the bottom of the seventh, getting a one-two-three inning that included a strikeout to secure the Drive's 7-1 victory.

The Drive (Boston Red Sox) return to action tomorrow, for game four of the seven game series with the Rome Braves (Atlanta Braves) with first pitch slated for 7:00 p.m. The Drive currently hold a 2-1 series lead.

