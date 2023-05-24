Ortiz Homers in Debut as 'Dads Win 6-3

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads won their third consecutive game on Wednesday afternoon, defeating the Asheville Tourists 4-2.

Two runs in the second put the 'Dads ahead. Griffin Cheney drew a walk and Keyber Rodriguez drove a homerun to left-center on the first pitch he saw.

In the third inning, the 'Dads struck again as Geisel Cepeda singled and advanced to third on a single by Maximo Acosta. Abimelec Ortiz hit a sacrifice fly to allow Cepeda to tag up and put the Crawdads ahead 3-0.

The 'Dads added on in the seventh with another run. They loaded the bases with a single by Osuna, Cepeda was hit by a pitch, and Acosta hit a single to right. Once again, Ortiz drove a deep fly ball for Cepeda to tag up and score to make it a 4-0 game.

Dane Acker made his first start of the year, going 2.1 hitless innings. He walked three and struck out three. Robby Ahlstrom got the next five outs before turning the ball over to Emiliano Teodo, also making his regular debut. Teodo went three scoreless innings, frequently hitting the high 90s with his fastball. Jackson Kelley took over in the eighth, giving up two runs (one earned), but recording a scoreless ninth.

