Winston-Salem Falters in Brooklyn, 4-0

BROOKLYN, NY - The Winston-Salem Dash dropped game two of a six game series against the Brooklyn Cyclones, 4-0, Wednesday afternoon at Maimonides Park in front of 6,483 fans.

Brooklyn (17-21) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first after a solo home run by Alex Ramirez taking a 1-0 lead after one innings.

Winston-Salem (23-16) starter Johan Dominguez (0-1) settled down after the first. He worked a 1-2-3 second inning, but the Cyclones tacked on another run that was unearned in the third, holding a 2-0 lead. The right hander, making his second rehab start since returning from Tommy John surgery, would end the day after three, allowing only one earned run and striking out two.

Brooklyn starter, Cameron Foster (2-3), held the Dash to only four hits over five innings and the Cyclones bullpen followed suit.

The Dash showed signs of life in the seventh still trailing 2-0 after Wilfred Veras roped his league leading 19th double to center field, but Winston-Salem could not bring him home.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Cyclones doubled their lead on a pair of productive outs against Ernesto Jaquez and went on to take game two, 4-0.

Winston-Salem picked up five hits on the day, while Noah Owen tossed three shutout innings in relief of Dominguez.

The Dash and Cyclones meet for the third game of the series on Thursday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Maimonides Park.

