Raising Cane's Furthers Its Commitment to Women's Sports by Partnering with the Chicago Sky for the Brand's First WNBA Sponsorship

June 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - Raising Cane's hot, fresh Chicken Fingers are hitting the hardwood of the WNBA for the first time in the brand's 28-year history. Announced today, Raising Cane's is an official sponsor of the WNBA's Chicago Sky, home to 2024 WNBA first-round draft picks Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese. Cardoso and Reese both previously partnered with the brand for various event activations during their historic collegiate careers.

As part of its partnership with the Chicago Sky, Raising Cane's is the "Official Chicken Finger of the Chicago Sky" and the premier partner of the Chicago Sky Basketball Academy. The company also designated "Caniac Corner" seating to host youth basketball teams from under-resourced Chicagoland communities at Sky games throughout the season.

"We are thrilled to partner with Raising Cane's to bring delicious Chicken Finger meals to Sky fans," Alex Teodosi, Chicago Sky's VP of Corporate Partnerships said. "We admire Raising Cane's outstanding commitment to women's sports and the community."

Cane's partnership with the Chicago Sky further solidifies the brand's commitment to women's sports through a variety of collaborations with female athletes including NASCAR driver Toni Breidinger, the first Arab-American woman to compete in the sport; USWNT and two-time Women's World Cup soccer legend Ali Krieger; Olympian snowboarder Chloe Kim; and LSU gymnast and social media icon Livvy Dunne. In honor of Women's History Month this year, Cane's partnered with Breidinger to host aspiring female drivers at a Go Kart track in Phoenix, where Breidinger spoke to the girls about her career, battling nay-sayers, and the power of being female in a male-dominated industry. The brand also donated $100,000 to the Women's Sports Foundation.

"Every day, female athletes across the country are breaking barriers as they continue paving their way not only in sports but in culture. These women are inspiring to all and are exceptional role models to young girls who see that, through these athletes and their accomplishments, anything is possible," said Todd Graves, owner of Raising Cane's. "Our partnership with the Chicago Sky marks a significant step in our commitment to supporting female athletes, programs, and teams for years to come. I had the opportunity to work with Angel and speak with Kamilla during their collegiate careers and look forward to this partnership and all to come as we continue supporting women in sports."

Raising Cane's excitement of solidifying its first WNBA sponsorship is "sky high." Basketball fans can get their Chicken Finger fix by visiting any of the brand's 28 locations in the Chicagoland area, including its flagship Restaurant at 2 N. Michigan Avenue in the heart of the Windy City. Basketball fans looking to catch a Sky game this season can visit sky.wnba.com or call 866.SKY.WNBA.

