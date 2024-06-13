Fever Hold On For 91-84 Win Against Dream

June 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - To start a three-game homestand, the Indiana Fever (4-10) beat the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night, 91-84, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and finished its 2024 Commissioner's Cup record at 3-2. Indiana's 91 points marked a season-high in points scored in a game in 2024.

Four Fever players scored in double figures, led by center Aliyah Boston's 27-point and season-high 13-rebound double-double, which marked her third double-double of the season. Boston's 27 points tied a career-high in scoring and her 17 points in the first half tied a career-high in points scored in either half of a regular season game. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell followed with a season-high 24-point performance, two rebounds, two assists and two steals to go along with a 3-point field goal at the end of the first half to give Indiana its largest halftime lead this season, 59-44. The 59 points scored by Indiana was the highest scoring half of the season for the Fever. On Thursday, Mitchell also passed Candice Dupree on the Fever all-time 2-point field goals list, ending the night in second place with 701 made from inside the arc.

Fever forward Katie Lou Samuelson came off the bench and went 3-of-4 on 3-point field goal shooting ending the night with 11 points, three rebounds and one assist. Fever forward NaLyssa Smith added 10 points and five rebounds, while rookie guard Caitlin Clark tallied seven points, six assists, four rebounds and two blocks in the win.

Indiana had its highest scoring quarter of the season at the end of the first and led, 33-24. Indiana outscored Atlanta in paint points, 42-30, and fast break points, 11-2. Indiana shot 18-of-19 from the free throw line.

Atlanta (5-6) finished 1-4 in this year's Commissioner's Cup as Dream guard Rhyne Howard led in scoring with a season-high 26 points, as well as two rebounds, two steals and one assist. Forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus came off the bench to finish with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Guards Allisha Gray and Haley Jones added 12 and 10 points each, respectively. Despite the loss, Atlanta outscored Indiana in bench points 30-17.

The Fever meet the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday at Noon ET. Sunday's game will be broadcast on CBS.

