Sparks Forward Dearica Hamby Signs Contract Extension

June 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Los Angeles Sparks today announced that WNBA Champion, two -time All-Star, and two-time Sixth Woman of the Year Dearica Hamby has signed a contract extension through the 2025 season. In two seasons with the Sparks, she has averaged 11.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and shot 47.6 percent from the field.

"I'm grateful for finding a home in LA with an ownership group and organization that believes in me and has been nothing but supportive since the day I got here," said Hamby. "I look forward to continuing to build with my teammates and getting the Sparks back to the standard that has been historically set."

This season, Hamby leads the WNBA in double-doubles (10) and rebounds per game (11.4). She is also averaging 20.0 points (sixth), 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals per contest, while shooting 48.0% from deep (tied for third) and 54.1% overall (sixth). Hamby is the reigning WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week after leading the Sparks to a 2-1 record last week, including a defeat of her former team, the two-time defending champion Aces. She became the ninth Spark to win the award and the first since Nneka Ogwumike.

In 10 seasons in the league, the 6-foot-3 forward has played 294 games, averaging 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and shooting 47.5 percent from the floor in 23.2 minutes a game. She is tied for 34th in league history in double-doubles with 36 and ranks 37th all-time in rebounds (1,737).

Hamby was selected sixth overall by the San Antonio Stars in the 2015 draft out of Wake Forest University and played three seasons for San Antonio before the franchise relocated to Las Vegas, where she suited up for five campaigns.

"Having Dearica and her family as part of the Los Angeles Sparks is an honor. She has become foundational," said general manager Raegan Pebley. "Dearica brings leadership, mentorship, skill, toughness, grit, and courage daily. Some of her best days are still ahead of her, and we are excited to partner with her as she pursues them."

"I'm so excited about Dearica's extension. She has been an incredible addition to our team and locker room since her arrival," commented Head Coach Curt Miller. "She is enjoying a fantastic year and leading our young team on and off the court. She has an outstanding motor and brings us energy each day."

