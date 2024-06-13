Voting for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024 Is Now Live

June 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

WNBA All-Star voting 2024 has officially tipped off and will conclude on Saturday, June 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET, giving fans, players and media the opportunity to vote for the All-Stars. All active players on WNBA rosters can receive votes and the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game rosters will be announced on Tuesday, July 2.

The 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, already announced as a sellout at Footprint Center in Phoenix, will showcase the WNBA's biggest and brightest stars under one roof on Saturday, July 20. ABC will broadcast the game at 5:30 p.m. PT.

The league's 20th All-Star Game event will feature the WNBA's top talent squaring off against one another in a clash between the All-Stars from the USA Basketball Women's National Team and the WNBA All-Stars voted-in as part of a combination of fan, player, media, and coach voting.

Throughout the voting period, fans may submit one full ballot each day via WNBA.com and the WNBA App. Fans can vote for up to 10 of the WNBA's top stars per day (four backcourt players and six frontcourt players) regardless of conference affiliation. All WNBA players currently on team rosters will be available for selection.

Three "2-for-1 Days" on WNBA.com and the WNBA App will allow fans to have their votes count twice on June 16, June 22, and June 27. All "2-for-1 Days" will be designated from midnight ET - 11:59 p.m. ET.

The selection of the All-Stars will be conducted through a combination of voting by fans (50 percent of the vote), current WNBA players (25 percent) and a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters (25 percent).

After the initial voting period, complete with input from these three groups, the top 10 vote-getters will automatically be named to participate in the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. Any top 10 vote-getter who has not already been named to the USA Women's National Team 5-on-5 roster will automatically be assigned to Team WNBA.

The names of the next 36 highest vote-getters, comprised of at least nine backcourt and 15 frontcourt players, will then be provided to the 12 WNBA head coaches, who will vote to fill the remaining spots for the 12-player Team WNBA roster. Coaches will not be able to vote for their own players.

How fans can vote:

- Desktop and mobile web: To vote online from a desktop or mobile device, fans should visit the official WNBA All-Star Voting page at vote.wnba.com. Fans may vote for a minimum of one player and maximum of 10, including the selection of up to four guards and six frontcourt players regardless of conference, and can submit up to one full ballot per day (defined as once every 24 hours).

- WNBA App: To vote through the WNBA App using iOS or Android devices, fans can download and open the WNBA App and view the WNBA All-Star Voting story or tile on the Homepage that will link directly to the All-Star voting page. In addition, fans can visit the WNBA All-Star Voting ballot page via the "More" menu in the bottom menu bar navigation of the App. The WNBA App can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Starters for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be determined by the respective head coaches of the USA Basketball Women's National Team and Team WNBA.

