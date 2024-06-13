Dallas Wings Close Out Commissioner's Cup with Setback to Seattle Storm

June 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings concluded play in the Commissioner's Cup Thursday night on ESPN with a 92-84 setback to the visiting Seattle Storm at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Four starters scored in double figures for the Wings, including a game-high 24 for Arike Ogunbowale, but turnovers proved to be the difference as Dallas dropped its sixth straight.

Ogunbowale reached the 20-point mark for the 11th consecutive game, stretching her own WNBA record for most 20-point games in a row to open a season. She was 8-of-19 from the field and drained five three-pointers while adding six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Teaira McCowan had 19 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season. Maddy Siegrist tallied 16 points and two assists, while Monique Billings had 10 points, seven boards and three dimes.

Dallas (3-8) jumped out to an early lead, 8-2 two minutes into the contest, with McCowan, Billings and Siegrist all attacking the scoreboard. Seattle (9-4) would respond with a 19-9 stretch before closing the opening quarter with a 21-19 lead. The Storm shot nearly 70 percent in the second frame to grow its lead to eight, 48-40, at halftime.

Seattle led by as many as 13 with under four minutes to play in the contest before the Wings fought back, closing within seven, 88-81, following a Jacy Sheldon layup with 2:14 left. The Storm called a timeout at that point before bringing their lead back up to double digits after a foul and turnover by the Wings. Lou Lopez Senechal scored her first career WNBA points (a three-pointer with 0.5 seconds left) to narrow the final margin down to eight, 92-84.

The Wings committed 19 turnovers on the night which Seattle converted into 27 points. Dallas shot a season-high .462 from three (6-13), while outrebounding its opponent, 28-26, for the eighth time this season. The Wings recorded at least 20 assists (23) for the sixth time in 2024, while shooting over 45-percent from the field also for the sixth time. Kalani Brown was 4-5 from the field for eight points, as she has shot a combined 7-8 over the last two outings.

The Storm saw five finish in double figures, including a team-high 21 points for Skylar Diggins-Smith. They shot .522 on the night and committed just 13 turnovers, which the Wings turned into 16 points. The teams were a combined 29-31 from the free-throw line, with Dallas going 16-17 and Seattle posting a 13-14 mark. The Storm's bench outscored the Wings' reserves, 22-13.

Dallas remains at home for a third consecutive game when the Wings host the Connecticut Sun on Saturday at noon CT at College Park Center. The Wings and Sun met in the Nutmeg State on May 31, with Connecticut narrowly escaping with a 74-72 victory. Saturday's tilt will be the second straight nationally televised game for the Wings, as it will air on CBS.

