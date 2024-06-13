Mercury Signs Guard Charisma Osborne

June 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced the signing of free agent guard Charisma Osborne. Forward Morgan Bertsch has been waived.

Osborne, a 5-9 guard out of UCLA, was selected by the Mercury with the 25th-overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft before participating in Phoenix's training camp and two preseason games. A four-time All-Pac-12 and two-time All-Pac-12 Defensive Team selection, Osborne finished her career with the Bruins as the second guard in Pac-12 Conference history to record 2,000-plus points and 800-plus rebounds. joining Sabrina Ionescu. She averaged 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals as a five-year starter and finished as the program's all-time leader in game played and three-pointers made.

