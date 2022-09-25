Rainiers Win 2022 Home Finale 5-4, Series 4-2 over Round Rock

September 25, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release









Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (72-75) won their 2022 home finale 5-4 over the Round Rock Express (77-70) on Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium, taking four of six during the weeklong series. Four of the six games were decided by one run (two wins apiece). Tacoma is now 50-29 all-time against Round Rock with a 30-9 record at home (since 2005), and have won 20 of their last 27 games at Cheney against the Express, dating to 2012 (6-3 this season).

The Rainiers still have a chance to finish at .500; they'd need to sweep their final three games on the road Monday through Wednesday.

Round Rock scored in each of the first two innings. Ezequiel Duran smacked a solo shot (9) to left field in the first, and three singles and a hit by pitch scored another in the second (Matt Whatley RBI).

Tacoma tied it 2-2 in the home second after loading the bases with one out. Forrest Wall delivered a two-run single, bringing home Erick Mejia (single) and Zach Green (walk), who got on to begin the inning. Round Rock re-took the lead a half-inning later; they too loaded the bases, and Federal Way, WA native Nick Tanielu drove in a pair of runs with a single up the left field line, making it 4-2 for the visitors.

Kyle Lewis lifted off on his 12th Triple-A homer in the third, cutting the Express lead to a run. Lewis yanked one last dinger to the R Bar deck in left field for 2022. It was tied again 4-4 in the fourth; Green drew another walk, and moved to third base on a Josh Morgan single and a fielder's choice. Wall drove in Green with a sac fly, helping him to a three-RBI, two-hit day with a stolen base. Wall's 50 steals not only lead Triple-A overall, but are the second-most in a season in franchise history. Only Jimmy Sexton with 56 for the 1981 Tacoma Tigers (Oakland affiliate) has had more.

With the score still knotted 4-4 in the eighth, the Rainiers loaded the bases once again with a Jonathan Villar single, and a pair of walks to Morgan and Drew Ellis. Villar trotted home on a two-out wild pitch for a 5-4 lead.

In the ninth, Nick Ramirez saved his second game in three, and again retired the side in order (2 K). The Rainiers lefty leads the PCL with 16 saves. A Tacoma bullpen quartet of Patrick Weigel (2.0 IP), Fernando Abad (2.0 IP), Taylor Williams and Ramirez combined to work the final six innings of the game scoreless, surrendering only three hits.

The Rainiers now embark on their final road series of the season, three games at Reno, to close the 2022 campaign. The opener will be on Monday at Greater Nevada Field, a 6:05 PT first pitch. RHP Darren McCaughan is Tacoma's scheduled starting pitcher.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

