Joe Perez Hits Grand Slam in Space Cowboys' Home Finale
September 25, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - In their final home game of the season, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys belted three home runs, including a grand slam from Joe Perez, in an 11-5 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field.
The Space Cowboys won five-of-six games from the Isotopes and are just one game under .500 as they enter their final series of the year - a three-game set at Round Rock.
Perez's grand slam, which was his first career Triple A homer, came as part of a five-run first inning for the Space Cowboys. JJ Matijevic opened the scoring with an RBI single to bring home Jake Meyers.
Since joining the Space Cowboys on Tuesday, Perez has hit .625 (10x16) with a home run and five RBI through five games.
Both Meyers and Matijevic homered in the win as well. Matijevic's 15th home run with the Space Cowboys this year was a three-run shot in the second inning. Meyers added insurance with a two-run home run in the sixth, giving him six with Sugar Land.
Through his last nine games, Meyers has hit .432 (16x37) with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI.
Sam Hilliard provided the bulk of the offense for Albuquerque on Sunday, delivering a pair of home runs and driving in four runs.
Nick Hernandez, Ronel Blanco and Colin McKee combined to allow just one hit and an unearned run through the final four innings in relief.
The Space Cowboys begin their final series of the season at 6:35 p.m. on Monday at Dell Diamond.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 25, 2022
- Rainiers Win 2022 Home Finale 5-4, Series 4-2 over Round Rock - Tacoma Rainiers
- Joe Perez Hits Grand Slam in Space Cowboys' Home Finale - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Dodgers Spank Chihuahuas With A 16-3 Victory Sunday - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Six-Run Second Inning Powers Aces Past Aviators, 11-3 - Reno Aces
- Hilliard Blasts Two Homers, Isotopes Drop Road Finale 11-5 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Oklahoma City Spanks El Paso 16-3 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 25, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Round Rock (1:35 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- Dodgers Fall to Chihuahuas - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Pfaadt Fans 10, Canzone Delivers in 10-3 Win over Las Vegas - Reno Aces
- "La Familia" Drops Penultimate Game of Home Schedule, 7-6 - Tacoma Rainiers
- Salt Lake Closes Out Home Slate With Win Over Sacramento - Salt Lake Bees
- Chihuahuas Clinch Pacific Coast League East Division Title with Win Over Oklahoma City - El Paso Chihuahuas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sugar Land Space Cowboys Stories
- Joe Perez Hits Grand Slam in Space Cowboys' Home Finale
- Space Cowboys Notch Series Win with Victory over Albuquerque
- Space Cowboys Game Notes, 9.24 vs. Albuquerque
- Korey Lee's Two-Homer Effort Leads Space Cowboys to Victory
- Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Albuquerque