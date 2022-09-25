Joe Perez Hits Grand Slam in Space Cowboys' Home Finale

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - In their final home game of the season, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys belted three home runs, including a grand slam from Joe Perez, in an 11-5 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field.

The Space Cowboys won five-of-six games from the Isotopes and are just one game under .500 as they enter their final series of the year - a three-game set at Round Rock.

Perez's grand slam, which was his first career Triple A homer, came as part of a five-run first inning for the Space Cowboys. JJ Matijevic opened the scoring with an RBI single to bring home Jake Meyers.

Since joining the Space Cowboys on Tuesday, Perez has hit .625 (10x16) with a home run and five RBI through five games.

Both Meyers and Matijevic homered in the win as well. Matijevic's 15th home run with the Space Cowboys this year was a three-run shot in the second inning. Meyers added insurance with a two-run home run in the sixth, giving him six with Sugar Land.

Through his last nine games, Meyers has hit .432 (16x37) with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI.

Sam Hilliard provided the bulk of the offense for Albuquerque on Sunday, delivering a pair of home runs and driving in four runs.

Nick Hernandez, Ronel Blanco and Colin McKee combined to allow just one hit and an unearned run through the final four innings in relief.

The Space Cowboys begin their final series of the season at 6:35 p.m. on Monday at Dell Diamond.

