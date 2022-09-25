Salt Lake Closes Out Home Slate With Win Over Sacramento

The Salt Lake Bees (70-77) sent the SLC faithful out with a bang Saturday night, beating the Sacramento River Cats (63-82) 3-1 to take five out of six on the week and secure a winning home record for the first time since 2018. The Bees finished the season with a record of 38-37 in Smith's Ballpark winning more than 36 games at home for the first time since 2013.

Jack Mayfield went 2-for-4 in the win with a home run, a double, and two runs scored. Anthony Mulrine went 2-for-3 and made the final out of the game on a foul ball over the rail of the home dugout. Kenny Rosenberg put together another scoreless start, going 4.1 innings and allowing just five hits, giving him back-to-back scoreless outings. Rehabbing Angels pitcher Archie Bradley got the win in his fourth outing for the Bees and Gerardo Reyes picked up his team-leading sixth save of the year.

Salt Lake scored one run in each of the first three innings, doing all of their damage early. Mayfield hit his solo shot in the opening frame, Mulrine drove in a run in the second, and Kean Wong made it 3-0 in the third.

Sacramento scored their lone run in the top of the sixth inning on a Yermin Mercedes solo home run.

The Bees finished the season with a 52-50 record against the PCL West, posting a losing record only against the PCL West Champion Reno Aces.

Salt Lake will finish out the rest of the season next week with a three-game series against Oklahoma City in Oklahoma.

