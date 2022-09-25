Six-Run Second Inning Powers Aces Past Aviators, 11-3

Las Vegas, Nev. - An early six-run barrage in the second inning proved to be the difference-maker for the Reno Aces (82-63) in an 11-3 series finale win against the Las

Vegas Aviators (70-77) Sunday afternoon in front of 8,023 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.

With the victory, the Aces finish with a 22-8 record against the Aviators this season in the Silver State Diamond Challenge presented by Nevada Donor Network.

After Buddy Kennedy's first inning solo homer gave the Aces an early 1-0 lead, Reno's bats continued to bop with a six-run second inning capped off by a three-run shot from Blaze Alexander for a 7-0 Aces advantage.

Drew Stankiewicz cemented Reno's 11-3 victory in the sixth with a solo dinger, his first as an Ace. The Arizona State product stayed hot at the plate with a 3-for-4 performance including a homer, three RBI and two runs scored.

The win was awarded to Miguel Aguilar (W, 3-2) after the southpaw tossed a scoreless inning in relief, allowed one hit, no walks and struck out a batter.

Aces Notables:

Blaze Alexander: 2-for-5. HR (2), 3 RBI, R.

Buddy Kennedy: 1-for-4, HR (7), RBI, R.

Cole Tucker: 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R.

Dominic Miroglio: 3-for-5, 2B, 2 R.

Jeff Bain: (N/D) 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K's.

The Aces will return home for a final three-game slate against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, beginning Monday, September 26 at 6:05 p.m. Tickets for the final homestand of the 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

