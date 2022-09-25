Pfaadt Fans 10, Canzone Delivers in 10-3 Win over Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nev. - A 10-strikeout performance from Brandon Pfaadt paired with a homer and three-RBI effort from Dominic Canzone powered the Reno Aces (81-63) past the Las Vegas Aviators (70-76) in a 10-3 win Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark in front of 8,304 fans.

With the victory, the Aces maintain a 21-8 record against the Aviators in the Silver State Diamond Challenge presented by Nevada Donor Network.

Brandon Pfaadt (W, 5-1) earned his fifth win as an Ace Saturday night after the right-hander allowed two earned runs on five hits, one walk and fanned 10 batters in 5.2 innings of work.

Canzone continued his offensive tear in the Las Vegas series with a 2-for-3 performance including a two-run homer in the first inning for a 2-0 Aces lead. The outfielder added another run in the fifth with an RBI single to push Reno's lead to 4-1.

The Aces went on to outscore Las Vegas 6-2 in the remaining four innings to seal the 10-3 win.

Aces Notables:

Dominic Canzone: 2-for-3, HR (16), 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB.

Jake Hager: 3-for-5, RBI, R.

Blaze Alexander: 1-for-4, belted first Triple-A homer, RBI, 2 R.

Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-5, RBI, 2 R, BB.

J.B. Wendelken: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K's.

The Aces continue their six-game road trip to Sin City square off against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, through Sunday, September 25th. Reno will return home for a final three-game slate against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, beginning Monday, September 26 at 6:05 p.m. Tickets for the final homestand of the 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

