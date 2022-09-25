Oklahoma City Spanks El Paso 16-3

The El Paso Chihuahuas finished their 2022 home schedule with a 16-3 loss to the Oklahoma City Dodgers Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas went 47-28 at home, which is the team single-season record for home wins.

Chihuahuas catcher Michael Cantu went 3-for-4 with three singles Sunday, matching his season high for hits in a game. Left fielder Tirso Ornelas went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in his first Triple-A game after arriving from Double-A San Antonio earlier in the series.

The Chihuahuas won nine of the 12 games in their homestand and they took four of the six games versus Oklahoma City. Sunday's loss ended El Paso's four-game winning streak. Oklahoma City had 18 hits, which was tied for the most hits allowed in a game by El Paso.

Team Records: Oklahoma City (81-66), El Paso (84-63)

