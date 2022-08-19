Rainiers Score Six Unanswered Runs to Beat Albuquerque, 9-5

Tacoma WA - The Isotopes held a two-run lead going into the bottom of the sixth but Tacoma scored six unanswered runs over the next three frames to win game four, 9-5 Thursday night at Cheney Stadium.

In the box, Albuquerque tallied 10 hits, a double and four homers. Michael Toglia led the charge with four hits, a homer, double and two RBI. Sean Bouchard, Alan Trejo and Bret Boswell also tally solo homers.

The Isotopes took a 1-0 lead in the first frame behind an RBI single by Toglia. However, that lead was quickly erased in the home half of the frame when Tacoma scored three to take a 3-1 advantage on two RBI doubles and RBI groundout.

Albuquerque responded right back in the top of the third when Trejo and Bouchard tallied back-to-back blasts to tie the game at 3-3. An inning later, the Isotopes retook the lead, 4-3, behind a solo clout by Boswell.

The visiting team's fourth homer of the game came off of Toglia's bat to push the Albuquerque lead to 5-3 in the fifth.

Tacoma knotted the game again, 5-5, in the sixth inning on a Luis Torrens two-run double. A frame later, an Abraham Toro RBI single gave the Rainiers a 6-5 lead.

In the eighth, Taylor Trammell swatted a three-run double to put the game out of reach.

Zach Neal tossed 5.0 innings and allowed three runs on six hits and one walk. He did not factor into the decision. P.J. Poulin was charged a blown save while Riley Pint was tagged with the loss.

Topes Scope: - Bouchard and Trejo become the seventh Isotopes duo to record back-to-back homers this season and second this month (August 9 vs. Reno). It was both Bouchard's and Trejo's third time being part of back-to-back homers, which is tied for the most on the team with Carlos Pérez.

-The Isotopes allowed three runs in the first inning. On the year, they've surrendered the most runs in all of MiLB during the first frame (116).

-Albuquerque blasted four homers on the night, pushing their season total to 121-the most in all of MiLB. They also hit at least four homers in a game for the eighth time this year.

-P.J. Poulin was charged a blown save after allowing two runs in the sixth-the 22nd blown save by the Isotopes this year, which is the second-most in the PCL.

-Trejo recorded a single tonight and now has a hit in 11 of his last 13 games. During that stretch he is hitting .353 (18x51) with three doubles, three homers and 10 RBI.

-Bouchard extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a homer and a walk. During the streak he is slashing .286/.414/.589 with three doubles, a triple, four homers, eight RBI and 12 walks. He also has four homers over his last eight contests.

-Toglia registered his second career four-hit game (July 16, 2022, with Double-A Hartford). Over the three games against Tacoma so far, he is 7-for-13 with three doubles, two homers, seven RBI and six runs. Has an extra-base hit in three-straight for the second time this month. Has tallied multi-RBI games in three-straight as well. Toglia has a hit in seven of the nine Triple-A games he has played in. Recorded third homer with the Isotopes and 26th on the year.

-Boswell belted his fifth homer in his last 14 games, a span of 48 at-bats. He also hit homers in back-to-back contest for the first time since recording a clout in three-straight from June 12-16.

-Neal completed 5.0 innings and allowed three runs or fewer for the fifth time this year, and first June 16 vs. Salt Lake.

-Neal also threw 97 pitches, a season-high for any Topes pitcher.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers will play game five Friday at 8:05 pm MT. Karl Kauffmann is set to start for Albuquerque while Tacoma is expected to start Austin Warner.

