Reno Errors Lead to Salt Lake Victory

August 19, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees took advantage of three Reno errors to score five unearned runs in the fourth inning to defeat the Aces 5-3 on Thursday night. With two outs, Mike Ford extended the inning by drawing a walk and advanced to third on a two base error on a fly ball by Jose Gomez. Both runners came home on a double down the right field line by Orlando Martinez. Torii Hunter, Jr. walked and Jake Palomaki followed with an RBI single with Hunter scoring on a wild throw. Palomaki would score the final error when Reno first baseman Seth Beer misplayed Anthony Mulrine's ground ball.

Seven Salt Lake pitchers combined on a seven hitter. Luis Ledo (2-0) came out of the bullpen in the third and threw one and one-third scoreless innings for the win. After Reno pulled to within two, Gerardo Reyes, Jose Marte and Elvis Peguero each tossed a scoreless inning with Peguero earning his fourth save. Martinez led the Bees with two hits and two runs batted in, while Palomaki added two hits and one RBI.

Pacific Coast League Stories from August 19, 2022

