Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Oklahoma City

August 19, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







DOUBLE UP: The Space Cowboys are set to play their first doubleheader of the season. There will be two seven-inning games, with game one beginning at 5:05 p.m. Thursday's game was postponed due to inclement weather. It was the first postponement of a game in 2022 at Constellation Field. The last postponed game at Constellation Field was on August 15, 2021, vs. Albuquerque.

RENAISSANCE NIGHT: The Space Cowboys will be celebrating Renaissance Night on Friday, presented by the Texas Renaissance Festival. Characters from the Texas Renaissance Festival will be on hand for in-game performances and meet-and-greet opportunities. Constellation Field concession stands will also be serving turkey legs through Aramark.

DIRD IS THE WORD: Through his first seven games with the Space Cowboys, Justin Dirden has hit .323 (10x31) with five doubles, a home run and 11 RBI. Dirden leads all Minor League Baseball with 37 doubles. He capped the Space Cowboys four-run 10th inning comeback Tuesday with a two-run walk-off double.

ON THE HUNT: Hunter Brown tossed six innings of relief, striking out eight batters while allowing two runs on three hits Wednesday. He leads the Pacific Coast League with a 2.49 ERA, 126 strikeouts and a .188 opponent's batting average, and is second with a 1.11 WHIP. He's averaged 11.61 strikeouts-per-nine-innings, which is sixth best of all MiLB pitchers. Brown is rated as the top Astros prospect and the No. 71 prospect in baseball by MLB.com.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.