El Paso Wins 2-1 Over Round Rock Thursday

August 19, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas left Round Rock's potential tying run on at second base in the bottom of the ninth inning in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Express. El Paso has won two games in a row and two of the first three games of their road trip.

The Chihuahuas' two runs came on early sacrifice flies by Taylor Kohlwey and Brett Sullivan. Matt Waldron had his best start since joining El Paso at midseason from Double-A, allowing only one run in five innings. The Chihuahuas are now 19-14 in one-run games this year.

Neither team scored after the fourth inning Thursday. Jose Castillo struck out six Round Rock batters in two innings and recorded his first save since 2018 at Double-A San Antonio. Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun went 1-for-4 in an MLB injury rehab game with Round Rock.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 2, Express 1 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (63-50), Round Rock (60-54)

Next Game: Friday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (0-0, 2.53) vs. Round Rock LHP Dallas Keuchel (0-0, 3.31). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.