Round Rock Blanks El Paso 4-0 Friday

August 19, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Former American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel pitched seven shutout innings against El Paso in the Round Rock Express' 4-0 win over the Chihuahuas Friday night at Dell Diamond. It was Keuchel's longest Triple-A start of the season.

El Paso starter Jay Groome allowed two earned runs in five innings and retired the final 10 batters he faced. Round Rock designated hitter Josh Jung went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and has 17 RBIs in nine Triple-A games this season. San Diego Padres reliever Drew Pomeranz pitched a scoreless sixth inning on MLB injury rehab for the Chihuahuas.

Friday was the second time this season the Chihuahuas have been shut out. Neither team scored after the second inning. The Chihuahuas have scored the most runs in Triple-A baseball this season but have been held to two total runs in the last two games. The teams have split the first four games of the six-game series.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 0, Express 4 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (63-51), Round Rock (61-54)

Next Game: Saturday at 5:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (4-2, 5.52) vs. Round Rock RHP Tyson Miller (2-6, 5.05). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Pacific Coast League Stories from August 19, 2022

