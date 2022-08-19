Double R Pleasure: Rainiers Romp over ABQ, 9-5

Jarred Kelenic of the Tacoma Rainiers at bat

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (52-62) racked up 22 total bases on Thursday night against the Albuquerque Isotopes (51-62), squaring the series at two games apiece with a 9-5 victory. Tacoma is 5-5 on this season-long 13-game homestand at Cheney Stadium. The Rainiers did the damage with nine of their 13 hits going for doubles, despite snapping a season-long 13-game streak with at least one home run.

Albuquerque's 1-0 first inning lead was short-lived. Gig Harbor, WA native and former Rockies first round pick (2019) Michael Toglia cashed in a pair of walks with an RBI single. Tacoma put up three in the home half however, thanks to a seven-batter inning; Erick Mejia (run), Jarred Kelenic (RBI, run) and Luis Torrens (RBI) each doubled in the first.

Trailing 3-1 in the third, the Isotopes tied it with a pair of solo shots; Alan Trejo's 11th home run and Sean Bouchard's 18th were back-to-back. It was 4-3 visitors in the fourth on another solo blast, Bret Boswell's 11th. The score was 5-3 ABQ in the fifth on Toglia's second homer of the series, a series he's 7-for-13 in after a 4-for-5 Thursday.

The Rainiers tied it in the sixth when they doubled three times for a second inning. Kelenic (run), Jonathan Villar (run) and Torrens (2 RBI) led the frame with three straight two-baggers.

With the game even 5-5 in the seventh, Taylor Trammell drilled a double over the centerfielder's head, his second hit, and was home on Abraham Toro's run-scoring single, Toro's second RBI. The Rainiers busted the game wide open in the eighth, as Torrens' third double and walks to Drew Ellis and Derek Hill loaded the bases with one out. Trammell delivered his second double of the game, into the right field gap, clearing the bases to make the score 9-5.

Trammell, Kelenic and Torrens each ended the night with multiple doubles. The nine doubles surpassed the eight Tacoma hit on June 22 at Sugar Land in a 13-7 victory. Torrens' three doubles equaled a Rainiers individual season-high, achieved for the first time since Zach Green had three two-base hits on April 12 at Albuquerque in a 10-9 win. Kelenic has 76 hits in 61 games played for Tacoma this season (.298 AVG), 41 of which have gone for extra bases, 53.9% of his Triple-A hit total.

A Tacoma relief quartet of Fernando Abad, Kyle Bird, Matt Koch and Nick Ramirez combined to pitch a scoreless final four innings. For Ramirez, it was his ninth consecutive scoreless appearance: 9.0 IP, 5 H, 0 BB, 10 K.

Game four of this weeklong series will commence with a 7:05 PT first pitch at Cheney Stadium on Friday night. LHP Austin Warner is scheduled to throw for Tacoma, against Albuquerque RHP Karl Kauffman.

