Rainiers Drop Opener

June 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (43-33) dropped the first game of the second half to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (50-26) by a score of 6-1, Tuesday at Constellation Field.

The Space Cowboys got out in front in the second with three runs, scoring on a double from David Hensley and a single from Ryan Wrobleski. That was all the run support Ryan Gusto needed, as the right-hander earned his second win of the season.

He tossed seven innings of shutout ball, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out six. He was given three more runs of support in the fifth on home runs from Wrobleski and Will Wagner, growing Sugar Land's lead to 6-0.

Tacoma got on the board in the eighth on a solo home run from Cade Marlowe, but that is all they would score, as the Space Cowboys took the opener.

POSTGAME NOTES: Michael Mariot suffered his fourth loss of the season, dropping to 4-4 with a 5.98 ERA. He allowed six earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out six in his six innings of work. Ty Buttrey and Jordan Holloway combined to throw two scoreless frames, striking out five of the six batters they retired. In his first game with Tacoma, catcher Seby Zavala went 1-for-3 out of the nine-hole.

Tacoma and Sugar Land will play game two of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 pm PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

