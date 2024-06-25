Tickets on Sale Now for Pacific Coast League Championship Series

June 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Tickets are on sale now for the Pacific Coast League Championship Series, which will be hosted by the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Constellation Field from Tuesday, September 24 through Thursday, September 26. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host the best-of-three Pacific Coast League Championship Series after winning the Pacific Coast League First Half Title. Sugar Land had the best overall record in the league, going 49-26 in the first half, finishing five games ahead of the Sacramento River Cats.

The best-of-three series is set for the following schedule:

Game 1 - Tuesday, September 24

Game 2 - Wednesday, September 25

Game 3 (if necessary) - Thursday, September 26

Tickets for the Pacific Coast League Championship Series start at $30 and are sold in ticket strips that include tickets to all three games, with Thursday's if necessary Game Three included for free. The winner of the Pacific Coast League will head to Las Vegas to play in the one-game, winner-take-all Triple-A Championship Game against the winner of the International League on Saturday, September 28 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

This is the first time in the franchise history that Sugar Land will play for the Pacific Coast League title. During their inaugural season as the Astros' Triple-A affiliate in 2021, the Space Cowboys clinched the Triple-A West, Eastern Division title, but did not play in the postseason as Minor League Baseball did not host a postseason series that year. As the independent Sugar Land Skeeters from 2012 to 2019, Sugar Land won two Atlantic League titles in 2016 and 2018.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 25, 2024

Tickets on Sale Now for Pacific Coast League Championship Series - Sugar Land Space Cowboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.