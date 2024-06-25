Do You Have What It Takes to Compete Alongside MLB Legends? Applications Being Accepted for Local Participants in MLB's HRDX Albuquerque Event

The Albuquerque Isotopes today launched a fan initiative engaging the local community for a chance to potentially compete alongside Legends such as Manny Ramirez, Ian Desmond, Jocelyn Alo and more in Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby X Albuquerque held at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park Friday, August 23!

"Participating in this event in front of hometown fans would be an amazing opportunity" said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. "We're looking for athletes with a compelling story and skill level that can also dazzle the crowd with home runs. If you think you have what it takes to hit a baseball over 300 ft., let us know your baseball story."

Details of the application process are below:

Athletes must apply for the opportunity to be considered. The field of applicants will be narrowed down to a group of finalists based on their application and any video that they can supply.

The application process will close Sunday, July 7.

Finalists for the tryout event will be contacted directly by July 9 and must be available to attend a mandatory on-field tryout on Sunday, July 14 at 11 a.m. at Isotopes Park.

Finalists will need to supply their own bats and gloves. Men will be allowed use wooden bats and women will be allowed to use either wood or metal bats.

