El Paso Staves off Round Rock, 15-9

June 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (0-1 | 37-38) dropped the series opener to the El Paso Chihuahuas (1-0 | 32-44) at Dell Diamond on Tuesday night by a final score of 15-9.

Round Rock reliever RHP Yerry Rodríguez (1-4, 6.08) took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk in a third of an inning. El Paso reliever RHP Lake Bachar (5-0, 3.61) earned the win after 1.1 perfect innings with three strikeouts. LHP Austin Davis earned his eighth save of the season for the Chihuahuas, giving up one run on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 1.2 innings.

Along the Train Tracks:

El Paso jumped out to an early 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning after LF Tirso Ornelas and RF Cal Mitchell launched a pair of three-run shots.

Round Rock countered with a two-run single in the bottom of the first frame off the bat of RF Sandro Fabian, plating CF Derek Hill and DH Sam Huff to cut it to 6-2.

An RBI single by Mitchell brought home DH Óscar Mercado to increase the El Paso lead to 7-2 in the third.

The Express went to work with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth inning, plating five runs to tie the game at seven. Fabian drew a walk to bring home 3B Matt Duffy before LF Dustin Harris drove in Hill on a single to right field. 1B Blaine Crim came through with a bases clearing three-run double to cap off the frame.

CF Clay Dungan answered with a two-run double for the Chihuahuas in the top of the sixth inning, scoring C Kevin Plawecki and SS Mason McCoy to make it 9-7 El Paso.

In the Round Rock half of the sixth, Huff grounded into a double play with the bases loaded to score 2B Jax Biggers and cut the lead to 9-8 in favor of El Paso.

The eighth inning saw each team add a run. El Paso's Ornelas hit a sacrifice fly that plated Dungan to make it 10-8. In the home half of the frame, LF Trevor Hauver scored on a balk with the bases loaded to bring it back to a one run game at 10-9.

The Chihuahuas added insurance runs in the top of the ninth, plating five to increase their advantage to 15-9.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock CF Derek Hill continued his hot streak at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Over his last five games, Hill has 10 hits in 17 at-bats.

Express RF Sandro Fabian reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with three RBI, two walks and a run scored.

Next up: Round Rock and El Paso face off for game two of the six-game set on Wednesday night. Round Rock RHP Owen White (1-3, 5.13) is scheduled to take on El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (3-3, 5.98). First pitch from Dell Diamond is set for 7:15 p.m. CT.

Pacific Coast League Stories from June 25, 2024

