Isotopes Win Series Opener Over Bees, 8-4

June 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes plated five runs in the first frame behind a two-run blast from Drew Romo and three-run shot by Grant Lavigne and while Noah Davis tossed a quality start to propel the Isotopes to an 8-4 victory Tuesday night over Salt Lake at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque claimed its second-straight series opening victory, third on the year and first at home. The club hadn't won two-straight series openers since Aug. 22 and 29, 2023, at Oklahoma City (9-6) and at Sacramento (5-0), respectively.

-The Isotopes have won four of their last five contests and nine of 12.

-The Isotopes plated five runs in the first inning, the second-highest total of the season (most: seven, April 20 vs. El Paso).

-Albuquerque belted two dingers and have homered in 12-straight games (23 during stretch), the longest streak since June 6-18, 2023 (12).

-The Isotopes swiped four bags on the night, the fifth time in 2024 the club has stolen at least four bags (high: six, May 8 at El Paso) and most since June 1 vs. Oklahoma City (also four).

-Noah Davis tossed the club's eighth quality start of the season and second in three games (other: Tanner Gordon, June 22 at Oklahoma City). His eight strikeouts are tied for the second-most by an Isotopes starter, one off his season and the team-high (April 14 vs. Sugar Land).

-On the night, the Isotopes fanned 12 batters, the sixth time in 2024 with at least 12 and three shy of the season-high (April 12 vs. Sugar Land).

-Reid Detmers fanned 10 Isotopes over 6.0 innings, tied for the second-most by an opposing starter (most: Oklahoma City's Ryan Wrobleski, 11, June 22).

-Albuquerque has won three of its last four games over the Bees in Albuquerque.

-Despite scoring eight runs, the Isotopes struck out 12 times. The club has tallied double-digit strikeouts in four of their last six games.

-The Isotopes tallied just two extra-base hits, the 21st time being held to two or fewer. However, the club won their first game in 2024 recording two or fewer extra-base hits.

-Drew Romo smacked his ninth homer of the year and second in three games. Has an RBI in three-straight games for the fourth time in 2024.

-Grant Lavigne belted his 11th homer of the year and fourth since June 18. Recorded his second homer off a lefty. Tallied his second three RBI game of the year, a season-high (also: May 7 at El Paso).

-Greg Jones tallied two hits on the night for his sixth multi-hit contest of the year and third-straight. Over his last three games since his demotion from Colorado, is 6-for-13 with a homer, one RBI and four runs scored. Recorded two steals for the sixth time in 2024 (last: June 1 vs. Oklahoma City).

-Aaron Schunk recorded two singles for his 23rd multi-hit contest of the year and his eighth in June. Has a hit in five of his last six games (8x23)

-Willie MacIver tallied his 13th multi-hit game of the season with two singles.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Salt Lake meet for game two tomorrow at 12:05 pm from RGCU Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to send Karl Kauffmann to the hill while the Bees is expected to start Davis Daniel.

