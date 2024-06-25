Reno Falls Short 6-3 in Second-Half Opener to Oklahoma City
June 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nev. - Despite a solid performance on the mound by Yilber Diaz, The Reno Aces (0-1, 35-41) dropped the series and second-half opener to the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (1-0, 41-35) in a 6-3 defeat on Tuesday at Greater Nevada Field.
Diaz (0-3) took the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits and no walks in six innings, he punched out eight. The 23-year-old held Oklahoma City scoreless through 5 2/3 innings before running into trouble with one out left in the sixth, surrendering a three-run blast to Kody Hoese and an RBI single to Diego Cartaya to blow the lead. Diaz will have a chance at redemption against the Baseball Club, with his next start projected for Sunday's series finale.
Andres Chaparro collected two hits, including his 13th home run of the campaign, a two-run shot into left-center field. The power-hitter is on his way towards breaking his career high in home runs of 25 set last season while playing with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders, the Triple-AAA affiliate of the New York Yankees.
Alek Thomas returned to the Aces lineup in part of a rehab assignment for a strained left hamstring. The lefty-swinging outfielder started the scoring for Reno, driving in Sergio Alcantara on back-to-back doubles in the third inning. In four games with Reno this season, Thomas has gone 4-for-15 (.267) with two doubles and six RBI.
The Aces will look for their first win of the second half in Wednesday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables
* Andres Chaparro: 2-for-3, 1 HR, (13) 2 RBI, 1 BB * Alek Thomas: 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI * Yilber Diaz: (L, 0-3), 6.0 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 8 K
