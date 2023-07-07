Rainiers Crush Aces Season-High 17 Runs and 18 Hits in Romp at Reno

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead) Tacoma Rainiers' Zach DeLoach at bat(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead)

Reno, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (42-42, 5-4) rode a strong offensive performance to a second straight victory over the Reno Aces (48-36, 4-5), winning 17-5 on Thursday. The Rainiers jumped out to an early 5-1 lead and never looked back as Tacoma reached double-digit runs for the second time in three games, having scored 36 runs in the series thus far.

Similar to the first two games of the series, the Rainiers grabbed the lead early. With two outs in the top of the second, Mark Mathias doubled to left, scoring Jake Scheiner (walk) to give Tacoma a 1-0 advantage. That lead would not last long, though, as Blaze Alexander's sac fly in the bottom of the frame knotted the score at 1-1.

An inning later, the Rainiers stormed ahead for good, thanks to a familiar suspect. With a man on, Scheiner launched his 21st homer of the year to left. Two batters later, Brian O'Keefe doubled in Taylor Trammell (walk), extending the Tacoma lead to 4-1. Zach DeLoach put the finishing touches on the inning with an RBI single, adding another insurance tally for the Rainiers.

Reno got a run back in the bottom of the third, as Diego Castillo singled home Jorge Barrosa (double) to draw the Aces within three, 5-2.

Tacoma answered with a run of their own in the fifth, however, as DeLoach's single plated Scheiner to put the Rainiers back up four. Tacoma continued adding on, tacking on insurance runs in the seventh. With one down, Trammell extended the lead to 7-2, doubling in Didi Gregorius (walk). Later in the frame, DeLoach followed suit with his third RBI single of the game, and Mathias added a sac fly. A Scheiner double brought in another tally in the eighth, bringing the score to 10-2.

Barrosa's two-run homer in the home eighth closed the Reno deficit to six, but Tacoma added seven runs in the ninth, tying a season-high 17 runs in a game. It was a true team effort for the Rainiers, as all starters recorded at least a hit and a run scored, combining for 26 total baserunners on the night. The Aces scored a run in the ninth, but the rally fell well short.

Tacoma starter Kyle Hart delivered a solid outing, tossing 5.1 innings of two-run ball, surrendering seven hits and three walks while striking out four.

The Rainiers resume action tomorrow with game four of their series against the Aces at Greater Nevada Field in Reno, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PT. RHP Darren McCaughan will take the ball for Tacoma, while Reno will counter with lefty Blake Walston.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

