Express Take Down Space Cowboys 9-1
July 7, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
ROUND ROCK, TX - A combination of six pitchers for the Round Rock Express (50-34) held the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (35-50) to just four hits in a 9-1 Sugar Land defeat on Friday night at Dell Diamond.
Round Rock took the lead in the bottom of the first inning on a solo home run by Justin Foscue and added on three more runs in the bottom of the second on a three-run homer by Foscue, opening a 4-0 advantage for the Express.
Sugar Land looked like they would tie the game or take the lead in the top of the second inning. RHP Cole Winn (W, 3-5) entered in the frame and gave up a lead-off single to JJ Matijevic, who moved to second on a one-out hit-by-pith of César Salazar. Both runners advanced into scoring position on a groundout, but a flyout closed the rally without a run scoring.
The Space Cowboys struck for their lone run of the night in the top of the fifth. Rylan Bannon and Jon Singleton earned back-to-back one-out walks and a wild pitch from RHP Alex Speas brought in Bannon to pull Sugar Land within four at 5-1. Matijevic drew a free pass to put two men on base before a strikeout ended the scoring threat for the Space Cowboys.
Round Rock replied with two runs in the bottom of the frame, ending the night for RHP Jairo Solis (L, 1-4) after 4.1 innings. RHP Austin Hansen was summoned in long relief and threw 3.2 innings, giving up two more runs on a pair of walks and four strikeouts.
With just two games remaining before the All-Star Break, the Space Cowboys continue their six-game set with the Express on Saturday night. RHP Kyle McGowin is scheduled to start for Sugar Land while Round Rock has not named a starter. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.
