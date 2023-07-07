Multi-Run Innings Key in Game Three Win for Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats dropped consecutive three-run innings that overcame a one-run deficit against the Salt Lake Bees, then added a four-spot of insurance during the seventh to help take a game three victory by a final of 13-6 on Thursday.

After neither team could produce a base runner in the first, David Villar was the one to break the scoreless tie as his solo home run to center field to lead off the second frame and gave the River Cats (39-44) the early advantage. However, the lead was short lived as the Bees (41-42) started the home half of the inning with consecutive hits, scoring one on a groundout then using a two-RBI double from Brett Phillips to pull in front, 3-1.

Sacramento countered with their own three-run inning during the fourth after neither team accomplished much in the third, pushing across the first run on an RBI groundout from Jakson Reetz. Following was an RBI double from Armando Alvarez, while the final run of the inning scored courtesy a Michael Gigliotti single into right.

Momentum swung back in favor of Salt Lake in the home half of the inning, as pair of walks resulted in damage to the River Cats when Jordyn Adams hit a two-bagger into left-center field for the Bees to pull back in front, 5-4.

Continuing the seesaw nature of the contest, Sacramento rallied for another three-run frame during the away half of the fifth for yet another lead change. Singles from Ricardo Genoves and Bryce Johnson had two aboard with no outs for Heliot Ramos, who continued his hot stretch by doubling to center field to drive home both runs. Ramos has played four games on his current rehab assignment and has produced a hit in all four while going 8-for-16 (.500) with four runs scored, three doubles, one triple, one homer and five RBI.

Following that two-bagger from Ramos, Villar later drove him in with a single down the left-field line to take a 7-5 edge. Trying to match, Salt Lake came within a run on a Livan Soto double into right that scored Daniel Murph, who had walked to lead off the frame.

Needing insurance while leading by just one, the River Cats totaled the biggest inning of the contest by scoring four times during their swings in the seventh. Two batters into the inning and the River Cats had tallied two runs, as a Bryce Johnson walk occurred just before Ramos crushed his third homer of the season over the wall in left center.

Following the dinger, both Villar and Isan Diaz worked walks to put a pair on, later scoring on RBI knocks from Reetz and Alvarez which helped Sacramento build a comfortable lead, 11-6. For good measure, the River Cats added two more in the ninth, starting the frame with a double from Villar who crossed the plate three batters later on a two-out single from Alvarez. Meanwhile, Alvarez scored the game's final run when he was driven in by a double from Gigliotti to push the contest to its 13-6 final.

Responsible for all six runs was Sacramento starter Drew Strotman, allowing six runs on six hits with four walks and four punchouts. However, his offense let him off the hook as they tagged Salt Lake starter Cesar Valdez (4-2) for seven earned runs on nine hits over 4.1 innings resulting in a loss.

Clutch was the Sacramento bullpen, as the trio of Chris Wright (1-0), Cole Waites and Nick Swiney combined on four scoreless frames with just two hits allowed and six strikeouts. Taking the mound first was Wright, who punched out a pair en route to his first win of the season, while Waites struck out three over 1.2 innings of work.

Logging a four-hit contest for Sacramento was Alvarez, as he finished his night 4-for-5 with a pair of runs scored and a trio of RBI. For the second time in the series all nine River Cats recorded hits, which included a 3-for-4 contest with three runs scored and a homer from Villar, while Ramos (2-for-5, two runs, four RBI) and Gigliotti (2-for-5, two RBI) each had multi-hit efforts.

The River Cats will look to secure at least a series split on Friday when these two teams take the field for game four, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m.

Sacramento River Cats (39-44) 13, Salt Lake Bees (41-42) 6

Jul 6th, 2023

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

R

H

E

Sacramento

0

1

0

3

3

0

4

0

2

13

16

1

Salt Lake

0

3

0

2

1

0

0

0

0

6

8

1

Sacramento

AVG

AB

R

H

2B

3B

HR

RBI

BB

SO

PO A

Johnson, B, CF

.300

2

2

1

0

0

0

0

3

0

1

0

Ramos, RF

.309

5

2

2

1

0

1

4

0

3

5

0

Fitzgerald, SS

.286

4

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

Villar, DH

.294

4

3

3

1

0

1

2

1

0

0

0

Diaz, I, 2B

.264

4

2

1

0

0

0

0

1

2

0

3

Reetz, C

.167

5

0

1

0

0

0

2

0

0

11

0

Alvarez, A, 3B

.310

5

2

4

1

0

0

3

0

0

0

0

Gigliotti, LF

.255

5

0

2

1

0

0

2

0

0

2

0

Genovés, 1B

.238

4

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

2

4

3

Proctor, 1B

.235

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Strotman, P

.000

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

0

Wright, C, P

.000

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Waites, P

.000

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Swiney, P

.000

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Totals

.260

39

13 16

4

0

2

13

5

7

27

6

BATTING

2B: Alvarez, A (3, Valdez, C); Ramos (5, Valdez, C); Villar (5, Wantz); Gigliotti (13, Wantz).

HR: Villar (5, 2nd inning oïÂ¬Â Valdez, C, 0 on, 0 out); Ramos (3, 7th inning oïÂ¬Â Diaz, J, 1 on, 0 out).

TB: Alvarez, A 5; Diaz, I; Fitzgerald; Genovés; Gigliotti 3; Johnson, B; Ramos 6; Reetz; Villar 7.

RBI: Alvarez, A 3 (14); Gigliotti 2 (27); Ramos 4 (17); Reetz 2 (5); Villar 2 (22).

2-out RBI: Alvarez, A 2; Gigliotti 2.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Proctor; Genovés.

SAC: Fitzgerald.

GIDP: Diaz, I.

Team RISP: 7-for-12.

Team LOB: 5.

FIELDING

E: Reetz (1, throw).

Salt Lake

AVG

AB R H 2B

3B

HR

RBI

BB

SO

PO

A

Adams, LF

.260

4

0 2

1

0

0

2

1

1

3

1

Cabbage, RF

.287

5

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

3

0

1

Murphy, D, 2B

.327

4

1

1

0

0

0

0

1

1

0

4

Stefanic, DH

.346

5

1 2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Soto, L, SS

.221

5

1 2

1

0

0

1

0

0

3

4

Walsh, 1B

.286

3

0 0

0

0

0

0

2

2

11

0

López, Ja, 3B

.288

4

1 0

0

0

0

1

1

1

1

2

Okey, C

.252

3

1 0

0

0

0

0

0

2

9

1

Phillips, B, CF

.242

2

1

1

1

0

0

2

2

0

0

0

Valdez, C, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

Diaz, J, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Torres, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Wantz, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Totals

.277

35 6 8

3

0

0

6

7

10

27

14

BATTING

2B: Phillips, B (2, Strotman); Adams (13, Strotman); Soto, L (7, Strotman).

TB: Adams 3; Murphy, D; Phillips, B 2; Soto, L 3; Stefanic 2.

RBI: Adams 2 (56); López, Ja (33); Phillips, B 2 (11); Soto, L (13).

2-out RBI: Phillips, B 2; Adams 2.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Okey 2; Murphy, D; Cabbage 2; López, Ja.

Team RISP: 3-for-12.

Team LOB: 10.

BASERUNNING

SB: Adams (28, 2nd base oïÂ¬Â Wright, C/Reetz).

FIELDING

E: Soto, L (6, throw).

OutïÂ¬Âeld assists: Cabbage (Gigliotti at 2nd base); Adams (Reetz at home).

DP: (Murphy, D-Soto, L-Walsh).

Sacramento

ERA

IP

H R

ER

BB

SO

HR

BF

Strotman

6.35

4.0

6

6

6

4

4

0

23

Wright, C (W, 1-0)

4.78

2.0

1

0

0

0

2

0

7

Waites

5.52

1.2

0

0

0

2

3

0

7

Swiney

3.66

1.1

1

0

0

1

1

0

6

Totals

5.59

9.0

8

6

6

7

10

0

43

Salt Lake

ERA

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

HR

BF

Valdez, C (L, 4-2)

6.39

4.1

9

7

7

1

4

1

22

Diaz, J

3.48

2.0

2

3

3

2

0

1

9

Torres

15.19

1.2

2

1

1

2

2

0

8

Wantz

5.68

1.0

3

2

2

0

1

0

6

Totals

6.06

9.0

16

13

13

5

7

2

45

Strotman pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP: Okey (by Strotman).

Pitches-strikes: Strotman 84-44; Wright, C 20-14; Waites 37-20; Swiney 23-15; Valdez, C 72-53; Diaz, J 28-12; Torres 38-22; Wantz 22-16.

Groundouts-ïÂ¬Âyouts: Strotman 6-1; Wright, C 1-2; Waites 1-1; Swiney 0-2; Valdez, C 6-0; Diaz, J 4-0; Torres 1-0; Wantz 1-1.

Batters faced: Strotman 23; Wright, C 7; Waites 7; Swiney 6; Valdez, C 22; Diaz, J 9; Torres 8; Wantz 6.

Inherited runners-scored: Wright, C 2-0; Swiney 1-0; Diaz, J 1-0; Torres 1-1.

Umpires: HP: Takahito Matsuda. 1B: Jose Navas. 3B: Ben Phillips.

OïÂ¬Âcial Scorer: Ryan Gallant

Weather: 90 degrees, Partly Cloudy

Wind: 9 mph, Out To LF

First pitch: 6:37 PM

T: 2:58

Att: 5,209

Venue: Smith's Ballpark

July 6, 2023

