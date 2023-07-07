Aces Can't Keep Pace with Rainiers in 17-5 Loss

Reno, NV - Jorge Barrosa doubled and homered in a 17-5 Reno Aces (4-5, 48-36) loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (5-4, 42-42) Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Barrosa delivered the only two extra-base hits for the Aces and blasted his eighth homer of the season, a 379-foot shot to the bullpen in the eighth. Barrosa ranks second on the team in long balls, trailing Dominic Canzone (16).

Diego Castillo was productive out of the leadoff spot with three hits, including an RBI knock in the third. P.J. Higgins, Blaze Alexander, Buddy Kennedy, and Phillip Evans also added multiple hits in the loss. The Aces loaded the bases in the fifth and sixth innings but couldn't break through with a big swing.

Tacoma's lineup has scored 36 runs en route to a 2-1 series lead. The Rainiers took full advantage of scoring chances again in game three, tallying 10 extra-base hits and going 10-for-18 with runners in scoring position. Reno struggled in those same spots, going 2-for-13.

Aces Notables:

- Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB

- Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-4

- Phillip Evans: 2-for-4, 2 R

- P.J. Higgins: 2-for-5

- Blaze Alexander: 2-for-4, 2 RBI

The Aces will continue their six games series with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. PT.

