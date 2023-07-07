OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 7, 2023

Albuquerque Isotopes (7-2/34-50) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (6-3/56-26)

Game #83 of 148/Second Half #10 of 75/Home #41 of 73

Pitching Probables: ABQ-RHP Peter Lambert (0-2, 4.73) vs. OKC-RHP Matt Andriese (6-4, 5.11)

Friday, July 7, 2023 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers have lost back-to-back games for just the third time since May 6 as they continue their series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Albuquerque leads the series, 2-1, and this is just the fourth time this season (in 15 series) the Dodgers have lost two of the first three games of a series and just the second time in a home series in 2023...OKC has not lost three consecutive games since a season-high losing skid May 3-5.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers erased a seven-run deficit, but the Albuquerque Isotopes scored two late runs as they defeated the Dodgers, 9-7, Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Albuquerque built a 7-0 lead, scoring a run in the first inning and adding six more runs in the third inning, including a grand slam by Willie MacIver. A three-run homer out to right field by Michael Busch in the bottom of the third inning cut OKC's deficit to four runs. Kole Calhoun connected on a RBI double in the fifth inning to bring the Dodgers within three runs. Then in the seventh inning, the Dodgers loaded the bases with two outs. Patrick Mazeika knocked a RBI single before Drew Avans lined a two-run single into right field to tie the score. After being held without a run or hit in the previous five innings, Albuquerque scored the game-winning runs on a two-run single by Daniel Montaño in the ninth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Matt Andriese (6-4) makes his team-leading 15th start of 2023 and seeks back-to-back wins for the first time since May...Andriese last started July 2 in Sugar Land, matching his season-long outing with 6.0 innings. He allowed one run on four hits, including one home run. He did not issue a walk and recorded a season-high eight strikeouts as he picked up his sixth win, helping lead OKC to an 8-2 victory...His previous start marked his fifth outing of 6.0 innings, which is most on the team. He leads OKC with 74.0 innings this season, most by 20.1 IP...Andriese was named May's PCL Pitcher of the Month by MiLB and in four starts, he went 2-0 with a 1.77 ERA. He held opponents to a .194 average and did not allow an earned run in two of his four starts and just one earned run in another outing. He allowed 14 hits over 20.1 IP with four walks and 13 K's, posting a 0.89 WHIP. It was his first career monthly award and second honor of 2023 as he was named PCL Pitcher of the Week for May 8-14....Andriese is in his 13th professional season and signed with the Dodgers Jan. 30 after spending the 2022 season with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball...Andriese was selected in the third round of the 2011 MLB Draft by San Diego from UC Riverside and made his ML debut with Tampa Bay April 10, 2015 at Miami. He's made a total of 217 appearances in the Majors with five different teams...Tonight is his third start of the season against the Isotopes. In his first outing against Albuquerque April 18, he was charged with the loss after allowing 11 runs (10 earned) and 11 hits over 3.2 innings with two walks and five strikeouts. He pitched against later in the series on April 23 and allowed just one run and three hits over 6.0 innings.

Against the Isotopes: 2023: 5-4 2022: 12-6 All-time: 133-109 At OKC: 75-44

The Dodgers and Isotopes are meeting for their second series of the season and first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark of 2023...The teams played one series during the first half of the season, but will play three series (18 G) during the second half...The Dodgers won the first series between the teams April 18-23 in Albuquerque, 4-2, and won four of the final five games of the set...Ryan Ward led OKC with 11 hits in the road series, while Hunter Feduccia went 10-for-18 and had 13 RBI, including two home runs...OKC batted .323 in the series, outscoring the Isotopes, 50-39, and outhitting them, 74-54...The Dodgers won the 2022 series between the teams, 12-6, and went 8-4 at home...Last season, the Dodgers outscored the Isotopes, 128-87, and hit 28 homers compared to Albuquerque's 19...Six of the 18 games played between the teams in 2022 were decided by one run, and so far three of the first nine games this season have been one-run games...The Dodgers have not lost a season series to Albuquerque since 2017, going a combined 6-0 against the Isotopes in 2018 and 2019, 9-9 in 2021 and 12-6 last season.

Trend Setters: Despite losses the last two nights, the Dodgers have the most wins in the Minors with a 56-26 record, while owning the second-best overall percentage (.683) among the 120 full-season teams, trailing only fellow Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate High-A Great Lakes (.688)...The Dodgers reached 55 wins in 79 games - faster than any other Pacific Coast League team since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest a PCL team reached 55 wins in a season since 2005 was in 86 games when the 2015 OKC Dodgers went 55-31...During the Bricktown era (since 1998), the team's best previous record through 82 games was in 2015 when the Dodgers went 53-29...OKC is 34-15 since May 9 and has lost consecutive games just three times during the 49-game stretch, but have now lost back-to-back games three times since June 13 (18 games; 10-8 record)...The Dodgers finished the first half with a 50-23 record and won the Pacific Coast League's first-half championship. By virtue of winning the first half in the split-season format, the Dodgers will host a best-of-three PCL Championship Series Sept. 26-28 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark against the winner of the second half (or second-place finisher should the Dodgers also win the second half).

Buschwacked: Michael Busch hit his second home run in three games, third home run in his last six games and his seventh in his last 13 games with OKC last night. He now has seven games with three or more RBI this season, tying Devin Mann for the team lead...In his first seven games since his most recent option to Triple-A, Busch is 10-for-27 (.370) with six extra-base hits, nine RBI and seven runs scored, with at least one hit in six of the seven games. He has also drawn at least one walk in six of the seven games (8 BB) and has a .528 OBP since his return...In his last 16 games with OKC, Busch is 27-for-63 (.429) with 17 extra-base hits (7 HR) and 24 RBI and has hit safely in 14 of the 16 games, including nine-multi-hit games...His 1.023 OPS and .581 SLG this season both rank second in the PCL.

In the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia did not play yesterday but picked up two more hits and reached base three times Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with a walk and RBI. Over his last seven games, Feduccia is 13-for-27 (.481) with six extra-base hits., hitting safely in six of the seven games...Feduccia has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games, going 24-for-51 (.471) with 10 extra-base hits, 10 RBI, 14 runs scored and 11 walks. Thanks to the recent heater, he has raised his season batting average from .246 to .309...Feduccia has turned in nine multi-hit outings in his last 13 games, going 23-for-47 (.489).

Kole-Fired: Kole Calhoun extended his hitting streak to nine games Thursday night, going 1-for-4 with a RBI double and a walk. During his hitting streak, Calhoun is 13-for-36 (.361) with eight RBI. This is his longest hitting streak since the 2016 season when he hit safely in 11 consecutive games with the Los Angeles Angels June 29-July 15, 2016.

Home-Less: Although the Dodgers are 26-14 at home this season, they have lost three of their last four home games as well as four of their last six. In the last 12 games in Bricktown, the Dodgers are 5-7. Prior to that, the team was 21-7 at home this season and 15-4 in their last 19 home games through June 13. They have dropped two of the first three games in two of their last three home series...Following a 7-0 win over Reno May 30, the Dodgers have struggled to consistently pitch well at home. Over the 18-game stretch, the team has a 5.67 ERA (102 ER/162.0 IP) and has allowed a total of 110 runs (6.1 rpg), with at least six runs in nine of the 18 games (2-7). Opponents have batted .291 (191x656) overall, including .294 (60x204) with runners in scoring position, with an average of 11.3 at-bats per game. The Dodgers also have a 1.59 WHIP (257 H+BB) over that time.

Carrying the Freit: David Freitas had Thursday night off, but on Wednesday went 2-for-5 with a RBI and run scored to extend his hitting streak to 12 games - the longest active hitting streak by an OKC player and tied for the second-longest active hitting streak in the league, bested only by Albuquerque's Aaron Schunk and Michael Toglia's 13-game streaks. Freitas' streak is also the third-longest by an OKC player this season. During the streak, Freitas is 15-for-49 (.306) with eight RBI and nine runs scored. This is his longest hitting streak since the 2019 season when he hit safely in 12 straight games with Triple-A San Antonio Aug. 3-16, 2019. His last hitting streak to extend beyond 12 games was also during the 2019 season with San Antonio when he hit safely in 15 straight games May 31-June 21...He has hit safely in 14 of his 15 total games with OKC this season, batting .316 (18x57) with four doubles, two homers, 14 RBI and 11 runs scored.

That's Not How it's Supposed to Work: The Dodgers have lost each of the last two games despite outhitting the Isotopes in each game. Prior to Wednesday, the Dodgers were 40-3 when finishing with more hits than their opponent...Going back to June 25 against Las Vegas, the Dodgers are 4-3 when outhitting their opponent after going 36-2 in such situations, with wins in 22 straight before June 25. In each of OKC's last four games, the team with fewer hits has won...Last night the Dodgers also lost for the fourth time when scoring at least seven runs (30-4). They had won 21 straight prior to Thursday when scoring seven-plus runs, with the last defeat May 7 at El Paso (11-7). The team had also won 13 straight games at home when scoring at least seven runs and had not lost since Opening Night against Tacoma during a 14-8 defeat.

What a Mighty Good Mann: Devin Mann's eight-game hitting streak came to an end last night, but he drew a walk and scored a run. He went 13-for-34 (.382) during the streak - his fourth hitting streak of the season of eight games or longer...He has hit two doubles during the current series and his career-high 30 doubles are tied for the most in the Minors this season...Mann's 43 extra-base hits this season lead the PCL and are tied for third overall in the Minors. His 13 home runs, 83 hits and 62 RBI all pace the Dodgers.

Around the Horn: Ryan Ward extended his on-base streak to 14 games last night with a walk - the longest current on-base streak by an OKC player and his longest on-base streak of the season. Over his last 21 games (since June 9), Ward is slashing .269/.412/.590 with 12 extra-base hits (6 HR) and 16 RBI...Last night the Dodgers scored all seven of their runs with two outs. From the third inning on, they went 5-for-11 with five walks with two outs...The Dodgers issued 10 walks last night, falling one shy of their season high set April 19 at Albuquerque...The Dodgers have committed at least one error in five straight games (7 E) and in nine of the last 10 games (14 E)...Yesterday OKC allowed three stolen bases, and the Isotopes have 10 steals through the first three games of the series. Opponents have swiped 99 bases this season, which is second-most in the PCL, and doing so at an 81.1 percent success rate (99/122)...At 3 hours, 17 minutes, Thursday's game was the second-longest nine-inning game the Dodgers have played this season and just their seventh to eclipse three hours. The same two teams played a 15-13 game that lasted 3 hours, 30 minutes April 19 in Albuquerque.

