Railers Launch We Love Our Hockey Moms Campaign in Partnership with Cintron World

WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHLÂ (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), is pleased to partner with Cintron World (@CintronWorld) to launch a month-long campaign celebrating hockey moms.

We Love Our Hockey Moms is a tribute to mothers who rise early for practice, lug equipment back and forth to the rink, cheer from the stands, fundraise, carpool, and travel near and far to support the hockey players in their lives.

In honor of Mother's Day, hockey moms will be acknowledged weekly throughout the month of May. The Hockey Mom of the Week will be publicly recognized across Railers media channels and receive a gift basket including gift cards, Railers merchandise, and Cintron beverages.

"The Worcester Railers is a great organization and I appreciate their attentiveness and creativity in working with us as partners," said Chelsea Brehm, Co-Founder & Director of Cintron World. "We look forward to delivering value with our Cintron brand and beverages, while honoring hockey moms and supporting the growth of the Worcester community. Cintron is proud to contribute to this positive, fun family environment and seeing downtown Worcester thrive!"

Hockey players of all ages across Central Mass are encouraged to nominate their mother at railershc.com/hockeymoms.

