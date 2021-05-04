Americans Asuchak Named Inglasco Player of the Week.

May 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Spencer Asuchak of the Allen Americans

(Allen Americans) Spencer Asuchak of the Allen Americans(Allen Americans)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL) and Iowa Wild (AHL), are proud to announce that Spencer Asuchak, the team's longest tenured player, has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the period April 26th through May 2nd.

Spencer Asuchak had seven points total last week in the Americans sweep of the four-game homestand. He had three power play goals and a shorthanded goal in the five scored last week.

"It was a great week for us," noted Spencer Asuchak. "I think we are really starting to come together as a team. We have a great group of guys and I think winning four straight games this week, was just the start of what we can do. It is fun to be a part of!"

This is the second time in his career that he has been named the ECHL Player of the Week. He had a big month of April, scoring nine goals and adding two assists for 11 points during the month.

The Kamloops, BC native is in his eighth season with the Americans. He shares the captaincy this year along with teammate and good friend Dyson Stevenson.

On behalf of Spencer Asuchak, a case of pucks will be donated to an Allen youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.