Fuel-Komets Game Will not be Played

May 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The ECHL has announced that the Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel game scheduled for tonight at Indiana Farmers Coliseum at 7:00 p.m. will not be played, per league Health and Safety Protocols.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.