Fuel-Komets Game Will not be Played
May 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The ECHL has announced that the Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel game scheduled for tonight at Indiana Farmers Coliseum at 7:00 p.m. will not be played, per league Health and Safety Protocols.
