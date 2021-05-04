Allen's Asuchak Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Spencer Asuchak of the Allen Americans is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for April 26-May 2. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Asuchak scored five goals and added two assists for seven points in four games last week.

The 29-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win against Tulsa on Tuesday, tallied a pair of goals in a 3-2 victory against Wichita on Friday, picked up an assist in a 4-1 win over the Thunder on Saturday and scored two goals, including the overtime game-winner, in a 4-3 win against Wichita on Sunday.

A native of Kamloops, British Columbia, Asuchak has 29 points (18g-11a) in 47 games with the Americans this season.

Asuchak has tallied 246 points (99g-147a) in 333 career ECHL games with Allen and Ontario while adding 10 points (5g-5a) in 60 career American Hockey League games with San Jose, Providence, Chicago and Worcester.

Prior to turning pro, Asuchak recorded 95 points (49g-46a) in 224 career games in the Western Hockey League with Tri-City and Prince George.

On behalf of Spencer Asuchak, a case of pucks will be donated to an Allen youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Erik Bradford, Jacksonville (3 gp, 2g, 5a, 7 pts.) and Adam Pleskach, Tulsa (4 gp, 4g, 2a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Shawn Szydlowski (Fort Wayne), Giorgio Estephan (Kansas City), Max Novak (South Carolina), Brendan Harris (Wheeling) and Dean Stewart (Wichita).

