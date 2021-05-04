Thunder Weekly, May 4

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita began a five-game road trip last weekend with a three-game set in Allen. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, April 28

Utah at Wichita, 6-2 W

Friday, April 30

Wichita at Allen, 3-2 L (SO)

Saturday, May 1

Wichita at Allen, 4-1 L

Sunday, May 2

Wichita at Allen, 4-3 L (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Thursday, May 6

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, May 8

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:25 p.m. for home games and 6:35 p.m. for road games. For Sunday home games, the show starts at 3:25 p.m. and 30 minutes before puck drop on the road. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 16-10-3-1

AWAY: 18-6-3-1

OVERALL: 34-16-6-2

Last 10: 5-2-2-1

Streak: 0-1-1-1

Rank: 2nd, Western Conference, 76 points, .655 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Anthony Beauregard, 22

Assists: Anthony Beauregard, 45

Points: Anthony Beauregard, 67

+/-: Anthony Beauregard, +23

PIM: Mathieu Gagnon, 111

POINT STREAK - Dean Stewart had another solid week for the Thunder. He extended his point streak to 10 games over the weekend, netting two goals and 12 assists over that span. He has assists in four-straight.

SEVENTH HEAVEN - Anthony Beauregard has goals in three of the last four games and points in seven-straight. He has the longest point-streak in the league, which took place earlier this season (13-straight). He leads the league in points with 67 and assists with 45.

BACK-TO-BACK - Matteo Gennaro has power play goals in back-to-back games, points in three-straight and points in eight of his last 10 games.

BOOTS - Evan Buitenhuis finished the month of April with solid numbers. He went 7-2-1 with a 2.04 goals-against average and .942 save percentage. He also registered one shutout during the month.

PLUS PERFORMER - Alex Peters was named as the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month of April. Peters led the league with a +13, posted an even or better rating in each of his 12 games in April and was a +3 in three contests. He has six points (2g, 4a) in 20 games this season and is a +9 overall.

SPECIAL - Wichita has scored power play goals in three-straight games. The Thunder have power play goals in eight of the last 10, going 11-for-42 over that stretch (26.2%). Wichita was 4-for-13 this weekend against Allen, good for a 30.8% clip.

STANDINGS UPDATE - Despite going 0-1-1-1 over the weekend, the Thunder remains in second place in the West with a winning percentage of .655. Allen has three games in hand on the Thunder, who have only played 55 games. The two teams play each other one more time this season.

THUNDERBOLTS...Wichita is first on the penalty kill on the road (87%) and first overall (88%)...Spencer Dorowicz leads the league in shorthanded points (5) and fourth in shorthanded goals (3)...Anthony Beauregard is second (+23) and Jay Dickman is third (+21) in plus/minus...Mathieu Gagnon is fifth in penalty minutes (111)...Wichita has outscored its opponent 68-42 in the third period despite being outshot 643-500...Wichita is 12-0-1-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 20-1-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 15-9-2-2 when tied after one...Wichita is 8-2-3-1 when tied after two...Wichita is 18-8-6-2 in one-goal games...Wichita is 5-1-0-0 in two-goal games...Wichita is 24-4-1-1 when scoring first...

