Rabbits Weekly
May 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits claimed three out of six points against the Jacksonville Icemen in a three-game homestand last weekend. The Rabbits finished the weekend on a high note behind a 3-2 victory on Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Joey Haddad, Frank DiChiara and Alec Rauhauser all scored for the Bits.
Greenville will dance with Jacksonville on Wednesday, May 5 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to conclude a four-game series. Wednesday will begin a season-long seven-game road trip for the Rabbits, who will travel to Orlando for tilts on Friday, Saturday and Monday.
GAMES ON TAP
YOUTH SPORTS NIGHT!
Join us for Youth Sports Night on Saturday, May 22. Kids 14 and under will receive a Swamp Rabbits Youth Jersey!
PLAY OF THE WEEK
Alec Rauhauser scored his second career ECHL and first game-winner on Sunday afternoon against the Jacksonville Icemen
Swamp Rabbits BBQ Contest:
The Swamp Rabbits, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, and LEVY are proud to present the BBQ challenge, enter your favorite family recipe and one winner will have their creation recreated here at the Well for the Rest of the Season and playoffs!
