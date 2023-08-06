RailCats Earn Doubleheader Split with Explorers

Gary, IN - The Gary SouthShore RailCats (32-42) fell just short of a doubleheader sweep against the Sioux City Explorers, dropping game two 3-2 in eight innings after starting off the day by winning 5-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Edward Cuello started Game 1 for Gary SouthShore and re-kindled his doubleheader magic. During the RailCats previous doubleheader, Cuello went the distance, firing seven-one hit innings.

Sunday, he nearly matched that.

Cuello earned his eighth quality start of 2023, tossing six two-run innings while picking up two strikeouts. He receiving a big help at the plate in the third inning on one swing.

After Sioux City took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, the RailCats offense wasted no time responding. Daniel Lingua belted a lead-off single before advancing to second on a Jackson Valera single. While a relay from the outfield gunned down Lingua at home on a Jesus Marriaga double, it placed two runners in scoring position with two outs.

LG Castillo then stepped in and delivered a three-run home run, connecting on his third long ball of the season into the RailCats bullpen to propel the 'Cats ahead 3-1.

Sioux City battled back with a run in the sixth, but again the RailCats offense was immediately up to the task themselves. Gary SouthShore utilized three walks and a fielder's choice to load the bases with two outs.

This time, Lingua came up with the clutch hit. The shortstop roped a double down the right field line, scoring two runs to balloon Gary SouthShore's lead to its largest of the day at three.

Jack Eisenbarger relieved Cuello as the lone RailCats reliever in game one and fired a scoreless frame to finish the job, giving the RailCats a 5-2 victory.

In Game 2, the RailCats struck first. Gio Díaz connected on a one-out double in the first inning to create the threat. The second basemen ended up scoring on a throwing error resulting from a Marriaga ground ball, positioning the 'Cats up 1-0 right away.

However, the Explorers had a response. Sioux City took a 2-1 lead after scoring a run a piece in the third and fourth innings.

In the home half of the fourth, the new guy stepped up to level the score. Castillo began the fourth with a leadoff double. Two batters later, in his first day in the lineup, Marcos Gonzalez singled down the third base line, picking up his first hit and RBI on one swing, evening the game at two.

The game remained there through the scheduled seven innings, and the Game 2 went to extra frames.

Sioux City used a sacrifice fly to take a 3-2 lead in the eighth before Sean Rackowski racked up the save to help the Explorers earn the doubleheader split.

The Railcats have a day off tomorrow before making the short trip to Impact Field Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to face the Chicago Dogs (38-36). All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv and broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network via the Mixlr app.

