RedHawks Suffer Doubleheader Sweep; Series Loss to Canaries

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' Sam Dexter on game day

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Joe Leier) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' Sam Dexter on game day(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Joe Leier)

FARGO, North Dakota - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks suffered from a doubleheader sweep on the way to a series loss at the hands of the Sioux Falls Canaries on a warm Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.

GAME ONE: Canaries 10, RedHawks 7

Game one offered offensive excitement once it resumed, as Sioux Falls kicked off the scoring with a couple of runs in the top of the fourth inning off Fargo-Moorhead southpaw Tyler Grauer, who was on the bump, replacing Correlle Prime, the game's original starter the night before. However, Fargo-Moorhead were able to match with a couple runs of their own thanks to back-to-back RBI doubles by Leo Pina and Alec Olund. After giving up another run in the top of the fifth, the RedHawks took their first lead of the game with an RBI-triple from Scott Schreiber which was followed by an RBI-single from Manny Boscan.

Following another couple runs allowed, the 'Hawks blasted a couple of baseballs out of the park courtesy of a two-run shot from Peter Brookshaw and a solo opposite field home run from Correlle Prime to maintain the lead.

However, the effort would be for naught as the Canaries would piece together a couple of base hits and a home run to tie and eventually take the lead, giving the Fargo crowd a final score of 10-7.

GAME TWO: Canaries 4, RedHawks 2

Game two's seven inning affair did not see the same offensive explosion as witnessed in day's first game. However, it offered a bit of a pitching duel between Canaries' Seth Miller and RedHawks' Trey Cumbie. Both pitchers threw five and six innings respectively, allowing two earned runs each.

Like game one, the Canaries jumped ahead early, taking advantage of a defensive error to score the game's opening salvo in the top of the second inning. Sioux Falls added to their lead in the top of the fourth inning, as they pieced together a leadoff walk and a few singles to score a couple of runs, extending their lead to three.

Fargo-Moorhead were able to respond in the bottom of the fifth inning as, following a lead-off walk drew by Nick Novak, allowed for Peter Brookshaw to slice an RBI-double into right-center field. Following a groundout which moved the runner to third, Evan Alexander singled to center field to cut the deficit down to one run. The RedHawks were looking to threaten once again in the bottom of the sixth inning as they loaded the bases. However, they were unable to take advantage of the opportunity as out number three was recorded without a run scoring.

Sioux Falls was able to take advantage of the momentum swing as a solo-home run increased their lead back to two runs in what would become the final score as Fargo-Moorhead were once again, unable to score with runners aboard.

With the day's losses, the RedHawks fall below .500 for the first time in this season as they drop to a 35-36 record. Fargo-Moorhead is back in action on Tuesday, August 8 when they welcome in the Sioux City Explorers for Ladies Night at Newman Outdoor Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. with gates scheduled to open at 6 p.m.

