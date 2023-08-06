Hounds Fall to the Saltdogs

Oconomowoc, Wis. - The bats fell quiet for the DockHounds this evening, as the Lincoln Saltdogs evened the series at one win apiece, winning tonight 3-0. Lake Country was held to just 2 in the ballgame, as the Saltdogs took the victory.

On the mound Franklyn Kilome was making his DockHounds debut. The former big-leaguer made a good first impression, tossing 5 innings of two-run ball. In those five frames, Kilome walked 3 and struck out 5. Out of the Hounds bullpen, Augie Voight and Austin Faith were both very solid as well. Voight went 2 innings, allowing 1 run on 1 hit, walking 1 and striking out 1. Faith went 2 innings as well, giving up 2 hits and 0 runs, walking 1 and striking out 2.

At the plate for the Saltdogs, Drew Devine drove in all three Lincoln runs, on a 2-run homer and a sacrifice fly.

With the loss, the DockHounds fall to 36-37 on the season. David Richardson will take the mound for Lake Country in tomorrow's rubber-match. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

