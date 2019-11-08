Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (1-4-1) vs Marksmen (5-0-1) - 7:05 PM

ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(1-4-1), T-9th SPHL, 3 Pts

FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

(5-0-1), 1st SPHL, 11 Pts

Friday - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs traded blows with the Knoxville Ice Bears and tied the score at four early in the third period but ultimately fell, 7-4, Saturday night at Berglund Center. Brandon Wahlin had three assists and Jeff Jones scored for the third time in as many games in the losing effort.

OFF TO INDY: Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Jake Schultz was called up to the ECHL's Indy Fuel on Monday. In two games with the Rail Yard Dawgs, Schultz had two fighting majors and 26 penalty minutes. This is his second ECHL stint of the year; he opened the season with the Wheeling Nailers and appeared in two games before being released and joining the Rail Yard Dawgs.

NEW FACES: Roanoke signed rookie forwards Matt O'Dea and Lincoln Griffin and acquired rookie forward Kyle Moore from Fayetteville during the week. O'Dea had one assist in four games with the Marksmen before finding his way to Roanoke. Moore had a goal and an assist in four games for Fayetteville before being traded to the Dawgs. Griffin will make his professional debut when he pulls on a Roanoke sweater. He played his college hockey at Northeastern University where he was a teammate of Dawgs goaltender Jake Theut for two seasons.

REVENGE GAME: Three current Rail Yard Dawgs opened the season with the Marksmen and will play their former team for the first time on Friday night. Aaron Huffnagle and Kyle Moore were each traded to Roanoke for future considerations and Matt O'Dea was released by the Marksmen. Moore and O'Dea will make their Roanoke debuts against Fayetteville on Friday.

TOUGH TEST: The Marksmen enter Friday's game having not lost yet in regulation and as winners of their last four games. Fayetteville sits in first place in the league and has the third-best goal-scoring offense (3.3 GPG) and the second-best defense (1.7 GAPG). The Rail Yard Dawgs fell, 5-1, in their only prior meeting with the Marksmen on October 26. The two teams will meet a total of 12 times during the regular season.

POWERFUL: The Rail Yard Dawgs went 1-for-2 on the power play on Saturday night and now have power play goals in five consecutive games. The franchise record for consecutive games is seven and was set in the 2017-18 season. Roanoke's 26.3% power play rate is second best in the league.

ODDS AND ENDS: Shayne Morrissey had a goal and an assist on Saturday and has points in three of his four games for Roanoke...Brandon Wahlin had three assists on Saturday, the most assists by a Rail Yard Dawg since Vojtech Zemlicka had four in a 6-5 win over Macon on January 5, 2019.

UP NEXT: The Dawgs will hit the road for Fayetteville and a weekend set against the Marksmen beginning next Friday at 7:00 PM.

