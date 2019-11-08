Dawgs Fall Just Short against Marksmen, 4-3

ROANOKE, Va. - Shayne Morrissey scored twice and Aaron Huffnagle tallied his first professional goal but the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs were defeated by the Fayetteville Marksmen, 4-3, Friday night at Berglund Center.

The Rail Yard Dawgs struck first just over a minute into the first period. Chris Lijdsman sent a pass through center that sprung CJ Stubbs and Huffnagle for a two-on-one rush. Stubbs found Huffnagle on the back door for a snapshot that snuck through the lunging Blake Wojtala to put the Dawgs on top, 1-0.

Fayetteville answered just past the halfway point of the second while working on a power play. Brian Bowen fed Max Cook who hit Luke Stork for a tap-in on the back door that tied the game at one.

The Marksmen took the lead about three minutes later when Stork carried the puck down the left wing, used the defenseman as a screen and loaded up a snap shot that beat Stephen Klein on the glove side to make it 2-1.

Roanoke tied the game just over two minutes into the second period. Josh Nenadal dug the puck out of the boards and fed Morrissey in the slot for a wrist shot that beat Wojtala low on the blocker side, evening the score at two.

Fayetteville answered just past the halfway point of the second period. Dylan Vander Esch let go a snap shot that sailed over Klein's glove, hit the cross bar and bounced over the goal line to push the score to 3-2.

That would be it for Klein who was pulled in favor of Michael Stiliadis with 9:10 to go in the second period.

The Rail Yard Dawgs tied the game again in the third period while working on a power play. Brad Riccardi hit Lincoln Griffin who found a wide-open Morrissey on the back door. He slung a shot past Wojtala and the game was tied at three.

Fayetteville again answered with just over three minutes to play. Off a won faceoff, Vander Esch fired a snap shot on net that beat Stiliadis high and the Marksmen took the lead back.

Roanoke pulled Stiliadis for an extra attacker with just over a minute to play and drew a penalty with 59 seconds left, pushing the skater advantage to six-on-four. The Dawgs would pressure but could not equalize as the final horn sounded and they fell, 4-3.

Morrissey had two goals, Huffnagle scored the first goal of his pro career and Stiliadis made 20 saves on 21 shots in relief. The Rail Yard Dawgs fell to 1-5-1 in the loss while Fayetteville improved to 6-0-1. Roanoke will hit the road next weekend for a pair of games against the Marksmen. Friday night's puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM at the Crown Coliseum and the pregame show on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network begins at 6:45 PM.

