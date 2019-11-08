Bulls Fall to Ice Flyers 4-1

November 8, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release







Mike Davis of the Birmingham Bulls

(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Maxwell Barton) Mike Davis of the Birmingham Bulls(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Maxwell Barton)

PELHAM, AL - Birmingham falls to the Pensacola Ice Flyers 4-1 on their home ice at the Pelham Civic Complex.

Notable players for Birmingham were Mike Davis with 1 goal Jacob Barber and Josh Harris both with 1 assist each.

Artt Brey closed with 37 saves in net for the Bulls.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Saturday November 9, 2019

at Pensacola Ice Flyers

Pensacola Bay Center - Pensacola, Florida

7:05pm cst

---

Saturday November 16, 2019

at Macon Mayhem

Macon CentrePlex - Macon, Georgia

6:00pm cst

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.