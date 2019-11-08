Bulls Fall to Ice Flyers 4-1
November 8, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
PELHAM, AL - Birmingham falls to the Pensacola Ice Flyers 4-1 on their home ice at the Pelham Civic Complex.
Notable players for Birmingham were Mike Davis with 1 goal Jacob Barber and Josh Harris both with 1 assist each.
Artt Brey closed with 37 saves in net for the Bulls.
UPCOMING GAMES:
Saturday November 9, 2019
at Pensacola Ice Flyers
Pensacola Bay Center - Pensacola, Florida
7:05pm cst
---
Saturday November 16, 2019
at Macon Mayhem
Macon CentrePlex - Macon, Georgia
6:00pm cst
Mike Davis of the Birmingham Bulls
(Maxwell Barton)
